IOA President Quarantines Himself After His Father & 4 Others From House Test COVID +ve

The Indian Olympic Association President Narendra Batra has imposed a self-quarantine on himself and rest of his family members after his father had tested positive for COVID-19 along with four others from the house. In a letter to his family members, friends and colleagues, a text of which is available with Republic TV, the IOA president wrote:

Dear Family, Friends, Colleagues, Well-wishers...

My Father has been found to be Covid 19 POSITIVE, and we got him admitted in Batra Hospital in Covid Dedicated Ward/floor on 25th May.

This happened as we had to call for night attendant for my father for 2 nights from outside who stays in staff quarters in our Delhi office in Zamrudpur, GK - 1, as the actual one wanted to go home for 2 days. This new one complained of fever on 2nd day ie on 23rd May and on getting his test done he was found Covid Positive. We got this person admitted immediately in Batra Hospital on 24th May.

After this 2 of our security guards and another attendant with my father at our home who stay in staff quarters at our house and shared the floor with the above in our house, were also found covid Positive. So my father + 4 from our house were found Covid Positive and all are admitted in Batra Hospital in Covid dedicated Ward.

We are 5 of our family who stay here plus 13 staff who work in our house and stay inhouse staff quarters. We got covind 19 tests done for everyone at our home and except above 5 all other of us came NEGATIVE.

Since I had started attending to office also from last 6 days with 50 % staff guidelines by govtt, we got 49 people who worked exclusively with me in my office in faridabad for last 6 days and 62 in Delhi office tested for covid 19.

In Delhi office 1 was found POSITIVE and in Faridabad office also 1 was found POSITIVE. Both the staff await admission ln Hospital. These results came on 27th May, they are being regularly monitored at their residence.

We all will get our tests done once again after 7/8 days ie by 3rd or 4th of June.

Meanwhile we are going into self imposed Quarantine in our home for 17 days from today, and both the affected offices are also shut.

I will only be available on my mobile phone/whatsApp during this period till 14th June and will have no access to emails etc.

The Government of India/Delhi Government helplines immediately got in touch with us and there is continuous follow up from their side. Thank you Government of India/Delhi Government, You are doing amazing and great job, it gives us confidence in the system. Arogya Setu is a good Aap.

These are difficult times and we need to fight it together and we sure will....

I wish you all good luck and good health & look for your prayers & blessings for my family and near ones.

Hope to see you all under happier conditions.

Thanks & Regards

Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra

28th May, 2020