The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IOA Upholds Health & Safety Of India's Olympians; Will Send Tokyo 2020 Report To IOC

other sports

IOA President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, stated that the concerned authorities are discussing the nation's participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Olympics

Indian Olympic Association President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, on Tuesday morning, stated that the concerned authorities are discussing the nation's participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics.

READ: Canada Issues Ultimatum To IOC; 'delay Tokyo Olympics 2020 Or We Won't Participate'

IOA clarifies 

In a statement, he said that all stakeholders and associations had a meeting last week and after a review of the health and safety of athletes, have to get back and report this week. Dr. Batra went on to clarify that the health and safety of all athletes is paramount and no compromise will be made in that regard.

READ: Tokyo Olympics Postponement Inevitable? After Canada Pulls Out, Australia Makes Big Move

The clarification comes after calls for postponing the tournament grow due to the coronavirus outbreak and after Canada and Australia declared that they will be not sending their athletes to this year's tournament due to health and safety concerns. 

In dramatic developments on Sunday evening, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) decided to not send its athletes to this year's Tokyo Olympics. Soon after the announcement, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced that it has asked its athletes to prepare for the Olympics in 2021.

The Olympics is scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9, 2020.

READ: 1964 Olympic Torchbearer Frets About Virus-hit Olympic Relay

The COC and AOC statements were released hours after IOC stated that cancellation is 'not on the agenda' but will be assessing all options in the next four weeks. In the statement released, COC acknowledged the IOC letter "We also applaud the IOC for acknowledging that safeguarding the health and wellness of nations and containing the virus must be our paramount concern. We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport."

READ: US Olympic Officials Say Tokyo Postponement 'most Promising Path'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY