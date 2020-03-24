IOA Upholds Health & Safety Of India's Olympians; Will Send Tokyo 2020 Report To IOC

Indian Olympic Association President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, on Tuesday morning, stated that the concerned authorities are discussing the nation's participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics.

READ: Canada Issues Ultimatum To IOC; 'delay Tokyo Olympics 2020 Or We Won't Participate'

IOA clarifies

1/5



Message from IOA President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra;



"I am personally in touch on regular and continuous basis with Union Ministry of Sports, Sports Authority of India, International Olympic Committee, National Sports Federations in India, with Athletes thru the NSF's and.. — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) March 24, 2020

2/5



all stake holders regarding the 2020 Olympics and preparations for Olympics.



All Olympic sports International Federations had a video call with the IOC President on 17th March and all 206 NOC's had a video call with the IOC President on 19th March to discuss on Covid-19... — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) March 24, 2020

3/5



and the Olympics. All NOC's have to get back to IOC this week on their preparations and the health of Athletes in their respective countries.



The Health & Safety of Athletes is prime concern of IOA and of the Union Sports Ministry and there will be no compromise in this... — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) March 24, 2020

4/5



regard.



As of now, Hockey Men & Women, Athletics and Weightlifting Athletes are in their training camps. Many probable athletes are mostly back home, while some of them are training privately in their respective training camps under strict control. — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) March 24, 2020

5/5



Due to lockdown announced in Delhi & Whole of India till 31st March, 2020. I will be available and remain in touch to clarify any of your concerns on Phone and WhatsApp.



Please take care of yourself and your family." — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) March 24, 2020

In a statement, he said that all stakeholders and associations had a meeting last week and after a review of the health and safety of athletes, have to get back and report this week. Dr. Batra went on to clarify that the health and safety of all athletes is paramount and no compromise will be made in that regard.

READ: Tokyo Olympics Postponement Inevitable? After Canada Pulls Out, Australia Makes Big Move

The clarification comes after calls for postponing the tournament grow due to the coronavirus outbreak and after Canada and Australia declared that they will be not sending their athletes to this year's tournament due to health and safety concerns.

In dramatic developments on Sunday evening, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) decided to not send its athletes to this year's Tokyo Olympics. Soon after the announcement, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced that it has asked its athletes to prepare for the Olympics in 2021.

The Olympics is scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9, 2020.

READ: 1964 Olympic Torchbearer Frets About Virus-hit Olympic Relay

The COC and AOC statements were released hours after IOC stated that cancellation is 'not on the agenda' but will be assessing all options in the next four weeks. In the statement released, COC acknowledged the IOC letter "We also applaud the IOC for acknowledging that safeguarding the health and wellness of nations and containing the virus must be our paramount concern. We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport."

READ: US Olympic Officials Say Tokyo Postponement 'most Promising Path'