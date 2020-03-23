India To Not Take A Stand 'in Haste' On Sending Athletes To Tokyo Olympics 2020

Adopting a reactive 'wait and watch' policy, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday made it clear that they will not stop Indian athletes from participating in Tokyo Olympics if it was held in time.

READ: Canada Issues Ultimatum To IOC; 'delay Tokyo Olympics 2020 Or We Won't Participate'

In an exclusive conversation over the phone, IOA treasurer Anandeswar Pandey told Republic TV, "We will wait till April end to take a final decision; things might improve and we might have Olympics on time. How can we stop the aspiration of athletes? We won't take any decision on haste. We will consult the WHO, IOC, World bodies, the Indian government, Health Ministry, Sports ministry, and National federations to take a final call. It is too early to take a final call now, no deadline or final date but a concrete decision can be expected in April end."

READ: Track Legend Carl Lewis Wants Olympics Postponed For Two Years

The IOA treasurer said the association was in constant touch with world bodies and the Indian government and Ministries.

READ: Tokyo Olympics Postponement Inevitable? After Canada Pulls Out, Australia Makes Big Move

When asked whether players' aspirations and financial losses were coming in the way of athletes' safety, Pandey said it was not the case and they were taking all precautions. "Olympics is four months away and there is a lot of time left. Things will get better in May and June. If not then we will take an appropriate decision."

READ: India Issues First Response As Canada, Australia Threaten Walkout Over Tokyo Olympics 2020