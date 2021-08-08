IOC Gets More Power To Remove Sports From Olympics; Weightlifting And Boxing Under Review

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday gave itself more power to remove sports from the Olympics amid prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing. Now, weightlifting and boxing could be dropped entirely from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Earlier, these two events had their quota of athletes cut for the Paris Olympics.

IOC adds a clause to improve deciding power

Earlier, the IOC had amended the Olympic Charter in order to give power to its membership deciding on the removal of a sport. According to the amendment, the IOC could remove a sport in case its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the IOC executive board. Any sports authority which “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement,” could also be banned.

The IOC has now widened its authority by adding a “but not limited to" clause that gives power beyond the stated reasons for removing a sport. The executive board chaired by IOC President Thomas Bach, also got new powers to suspend a sport or event discipline from the Olympics following a denial of compliance by any related authority. The new rules were presented by IOC vice president John Coates, who also leads the Olympic body's legal commission. Coates, who is a close ally to Bach, said that the new rules are necessary for the smooth running of the event. “In the recent past, the IOC has been confronted with situations raising serious concerns regarding the governance of certain international federations,” Coates said at the end-of-Games meeting.

International Olympic Committee to cancel Boxing and Weightlifting?

Following the new power changes, weightlifting is most at risk of being dropped from the Paris Olympics as it continues to fight with long-term doping cases and governance issues, including financial corruption. The International Weightlifting Federation was led by long-time former IOC member Tamás Aján for two decades until last year. Following an investigation of the tenure, a series of the problem’s regarding the governing body were detailed by German broadcaster ARD.

Meanwhile, Boxing at the Tokyo Games was taken off International Boxing Association’s control. The decision was taken two years ago after doubts regarding the integrity of bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics arose. The IOC will now study boxing's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and AIBA's ongoing reforms under president Umar Kremlev before taking a decision on the official recognition of the sport in the 2024 Olympics.

In recent reforms, the Tokyo Games saw the addition of baseball, softball and karate Games. The Tokyo Olympics also debuted skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, in an IOC attempt to woo young viewers. Breakdancing is set to debut in Paris while skateboarding, climbing and surfing will be retained in the 2024 Games.

