Is Tom Brady Injured? When Will The NFL Star Play Next?

While age may not be on NFL legend Tom Brady's side but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shine and add more records to his illustrious career. The quarterback, while recently playing against his old team New England Patriots, broke the league's career passing yards record.

Unfortunately, the star quarterback was seen icing his hand during Tampa's last NFL game against Miami Dolphins at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.

Tom Brady hand injury

Tom Brady's hand came down on a Dolphins defender’s but that did not distract him by any means as the NFL veteran remained on the field and kept playing through the injury. Even though his injured hand was wrapped up while he was addressing the media after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins game, Brady made it clear that it was just a 'football injury'.

“Yeah in my younger days I probably [would have] never showed you guys that I wrapped it up, because I’d probably try to keep it a secret, but I think in my old age I don’t care as much. “Yeah, I mean it’s just a kind of a football injury. So, do my best you know to get ready for this game. We’ll see what happens", Tom Brady told reporters during the press conference.

Video: Tom Brady had his right thumb wrapped after the game, said it’s a football injury and he’ll work to play through it. pic.twitter.com/Y87f4LoC7v — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 10, 2021

Tom Brady stats today

The star quarterback did not allow the injury to get the better of him as he threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. He ended up completing 73.2% of his passes in the game.

Tom Brady records

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter. Tom Brady reached 80,358 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play. But, it was to reset his offence as it tried to get its first touchdown of the game. Apart from breaking Drew Brees' record of 80,358 passing yards, Tom Brady became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams.

