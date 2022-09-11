Italian Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK? Check Timings Here

Charles Leclerc claimed his eighth pole position of the F1 2022 season and became the first Ferrari driver since 2004 to achieve the feat in a single season. Leclerc qualified at P1 at Ferrari’s home race with a timing of 1:20.161 in Q3, ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen at P2. However, the reigning World Champion will start Sunday’s main race at P7 due to a grid penalty.

Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez are among the other drivers to be penalised for taking new engine parts. Meanwhile, Mercedes driver George Russell will start alongside Leclerc at the front of the grid, followed by the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who won the race last year. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly will start the race from the 5th position on his Alpha Tauri, having picked up his maiden race win at Monza back in 2020.

With grid penalties in place, the F1 Italian GP 2022 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza promises to be full of action. Ferrari will look to win their home race and add another reason to celebrate their 75th year anniversary, whereas Red Bull seeks an anti-climax, in a bid to take Verstappen closer to the Drivers Championship win.

When will F1 Italian GP 2022 begin?

The F1 Italian GP 2022 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST/ 3:30 PM (local time) on September 11, Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Italian Grand Prix 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the Italian GP 2022 in the UK?

Formula 1 fans in the UK can watch the Italian GP 2022 on the Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app. The race will begin at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday.

How to watch the Italian GP 2022 in the US?

Formula 1 fans in the US can watch the Italian GP 2022 on the ESPN Network. The race is scheduled to begin at 9 AM ET.

Italian GP 2022: Updated starting grid for F1 main race at Monza after grid penalties

Grid Penalties for Formula 1 Italian GP 2022 at Monza