Last Updated:

Italian Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK? Check Timings Here

Charles Leclerc starts at pole for the 8th time in 2022, as Max Verstappen takes a grid penalty at Monza. Know how to watch the F1 2022 Italian GP live.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Italian Grand Prix

Image: AP/@autodromonazionale_monza/Instagram


Charles Leclerc claimed his eighth pole position of the F1 2022 season and became the first Ferrari driver since 2004 to achieve the feat in a single season. Leclerc qualified at P1 at Ferrari’s home race with a timing of 1:20.161 in Q3, ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen at P2. However, the reigning World Champion will start Sunday’s main race at P7 due to a grid penalty. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez are among the other drivers to be penalised for taking new engine parts. Meanwhile, Mercedes driver George Russell will start alongside Leclerc at the front of the grid, followed by the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who won the race last year. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly will start the race from the 5th position on his Alpha Tauri, having picked up his maiden race win at Monza back in 2020.

READ | Belgian Grand Prix: Why did Lewis Hamilton escape penalty over Fernando Alonso F1 crash?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

With grid penalties in place, the F1 Italian GP 2022 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza promises to be full of action. Ferrari will look to win their home race and add another reason to celebrate their 75th year anniversary, whereas Red Bull seeks an anti-climax, in a bid to take Verstappen closer to the Drivers Championship win. 

READ | F1 leader Max Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP

When will F1 Italian GP 2022 begin?

The F1 Italian GP 2022 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST/ 3:30 PM (local time) on September 11, Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Italian Grand Prix 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the Italian GP 2022 in the UK?

Formula 1 fans in the UK can watch the Italian GP 2022 on the Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app. The race will begin at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday.

READ | Max Verstappen wins Dutch GP to extend F1 lead as Lewis Hamilton loses out on podium in dramatic fashion

How to watch the Italian GP 2022 in the US?

Formula 1 fans in the US can watch the Italian GP 2022 on the ESPN Network. The race is scheduled to begin at 9 AM ET.

READ | F1 2022 results: Updated Driver and Team standings after Max Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Italian GP 2022: Updated starting grid for F1 main race at Monza after grid penalties

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Grid Penalties for Formula 1 Italian GP 2022 at Monza

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 5 places
  • Esteban Ocon  (Alpine)- 5 places
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull)- 10 places
  • Mick Schumacher (Haas)- 15 places
  • Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 15 places
  • Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 15 places
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - Back-of-grid
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - Back-of-grid
  • Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - Back-of-grid
READ | Italian GP 2022: Full schedule, live streaming for F1 practice, qualifying and main race
COMMENT