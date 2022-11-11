Jake Paul Vs Andrew Tate On Cards? Boxer Sends Internet Into A Frenzy With Face-off Video

Almost a fortnight after his unanimous decision victory against MMA legend Anderson Silva, Jake Paul has teased a potential boxing bout against viral Internet sensation Andrew Tate. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a video where he can be seen facing off against Andrew Tate. Tate is a former kickboxing world champion, who went viral on social media earlier this year for numerous reasons.

“Negotiations,” wrote Paul, while also tagging his boxing promotion Most Valuable Promotions in the caption. Meanwhile, the video sent the Internet into a frenzy as the potential match-up became one of the biggest talking points for the sports world. Paul picked up a unanimous decision win after eight rounds of the intense fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva in his last outing and silenced his critics.

While the former Disney star was constantly criticised for not facing a real boxer throughout his journey in professional boxing, Silva was seen as Paul’s first worthy opponent. However, the 25-year-old displayed his commendable skills inside the ring and picked up the win on October 29 after knocking down Silva. If the Most Valuable Productions manage to successfully negotiate a fight against Tate, it will certainly drive tons of followers and fans crazy.

Watch: Jake Paul teases Andrew Tate fight after victory over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has an undefeated 6-0 record in professional boxing

Influencers and boxing worlds colliding has become a regular occurrence in recent years and Paul has emerged as one of the flag bearers. Boasting over 45 million+ followers across platforms, Paul has transitioned his career into professional boxing and is currently undefeated with a record of 6-0. He has already beaten known combat sports stars like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, among others.

MVP also shared a video of Paul’s face-off against Tate with a caption suggesting that the fight could happen in 2023. The promotion shared another video of Paul sparring and captioned it saying, “Andrew Tate Next?”. The video shared by Paul has been viewed over 20 million times across platforms, only 13 hours after its upload.

Who is Andrew Tate? Know why he went viral on social media

Andrew Tate, also known as ‘Top G’, is a former kickboxing world champion who has been at the forefront of controversy in 2022. He has a net worth of over USD 350 million. He was canceled by major social media websites like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook earlier this year for his controversial remarks on men and women in modern society. He was previously called out for a fight by British YouTuber-Musician-Boxer KSI.