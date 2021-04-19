Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren Fight Purse: How Much Fighters Earned From The Event?

YouTuber Jake Paul reportedly earned a very lucrative purse for his boxing bout with former UFC star Ben Askren. In the fight, which took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday night, The Problem Child knocked out Askren in under a minute, scoring the biggest win of his career. A day after the bout, Paul took to social media and flaunted his huge payday, claiming that the bout sold around 1.5 Million PPV and has generated over $75 Million in revenue.

If the bout indeed sold 1.5 Million PPV buys, then it has tied itself up with Mayweather vs Cotto as the 12th largest PPV buys in boxing history. In the picture Paul shared on Instagram, the YouTuber can be seen sitting in his garden alongside his friend Jon Marianek, with the two surrounded with money. Paul was also seen flaunting his “Fight Club Championship” strap, which he was given after the Askren bout.

While it’s unclear how much cut Paul will receive from the huge $75 million payout, it's likely to be incredibly high. The fight was broadcast by Triller, which the YouTuber is an investor in. Last Year, after his win over former NBA player Nate Robinson, Paul told ESPN that he made “eight figures” from the bout, meaning he took home at least $10 million. So, when it comes to the Askren bout, Paul might have received way more than his initial paychecks.

While it’s not revealed how much Jake Paul and Ben Askren banked from the event, it has been revealed that the two received “seven figures” each only to sign the bout. While Paul got $690,000 to just show up to the event, Askren received $500,000, the biggest payday of his career. However, $690,000 and $500,000 are just signing numbers, which doesn’t include fight, win, sponsorship, betting, endorsement and other bonuses. According to reports, in the end, Jake Paul might have taken home around $10 million, while Askren might have made around $5 million.

Cruiserweight bout: Jake Paul defeated Ben Askren via TKO

Light welterweight bout: Regis Prograis defeated Ivan Redkach via TD

Heavyweight bout: Steve Cunningham defeated Frank Mir via UD

Light heavyweight bout: Joe Fournier defeated Reykon via RTD

Super middleweight bout: Junior Younan defeated Jeyson Minda via UD

Welterweight bout: Quinton Randall defeated William Jackson via UD

