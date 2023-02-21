Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury: Full Match Card, Complete Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

The boxing world will finally witness the much-anticipated Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury showdown this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The young fighters were first scheduled to fight in 2021 but the world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's brother Tommy pulled out of the bout due to injury and illness. They were next slated to lock horns in August 2022, but travel and visa issues prevented the 23-year-old Briton from flying to the US.

However, the star boxers are now set to fight each other in a cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia. Paul heads into the PPV with a 6-0 record in his professional career and is coming off a TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. He has also earned victories over ex-UFC superstar Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The 26-year-old Youtuber-turned-boxer has been long criticized for not fighting real boxers but, Fury comes as the first for him. The half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is undefeated with a record of 8-0 in his career. He beat Daniel Bocianski in his last professional fight in April, which was under the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte card.

As per Sports Zion, Paul is expected to take home a whopping USD 8.6 million as prize money from the fight. At the same time, Fury will reportedly earn USD 4.5 million. Here’s a look at the Paul vs Fury match card and interesting details related to the bout.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Full Matchcard

Cruiserweight bout- Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

WBC cruiserweight championship bout- Ilunga Makabu (c) vs Badou Jack

When will the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout take place?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main card is scheduled to begin on February 26 from 9:30 PM IST/4 pm GMT/8 am PT/10 am CT/11 am ET onwards.

Where will the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout take place?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, cruiserweight bout is scheduled to be held at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout in India?

Indian boxing fans can tune into the live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight on Fite.tv for $4.99.

How to watch live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout in UK?

Boxing fans in the UK can watch the fight on BT Sport Box Office.

How to watch live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout in US?

The fans in the United States can enjoy the fight on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99.