Japan To Establish No-fly Zone Over Olympic Venues During Tokyo Summer Games

Japan transport ministry on Thursday said that their government would set up a no-fly zone over Olympic venues from July 21 to September 5 as part of anti- terrorism measures during the summer games in the country's capital city, Tokyo. However, they did clarify that departing and arriving flights at the Tokyo International Airport would not be affected with the arrangement.

According to the ministry, the no-fly zone will be set up two hours before the start of the competition or ceremony and lifted an hour after the organised sports respectively. The zone will cover about a 3 kilometer (1.8 miles) radius from venues during competiitons and extended to a 46 kilometer radius from the National Stadium during ceremonies.

Also, similar measures will be applied to the Olympic events, such as marathons, held outside of Tokyo. Earlier this month, Japanese media reported that starting July 13, ships will be advised to avoid six areas in the Tokyo Port close to coastal territories where the athletes' village, the beach volleyball competition site, and other Olympics facilities are located.

The Japanese Coast Guard said that such safety measures are aimed at preventing terrorist attacks during the games. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020, however this was postponed during spring of last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Now this will take place this summer from July 23 until August 8.

Olympics/ Paralympics with no foreigner spectator

Last month, the new head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto had said that she understands there exists great public concern over hosting the delayed Games owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an unprecedented decision, overseas spectators have been prohibited from the international multi-sport event. Tickets purchased by overseas fans are being refunded and organisers have also said that anyone who bought tickets in Japan is eligible for a refund if crowd numbers are cut. Deliberation on setting a proportion of local spectators is due until the end of this month.

A Japanese government minister said that COVID-19 countermeasures remain the biggest obstacle to holding the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The government-endorsed a policy to test all Olympic and Paralympics participants compulsorily on a daily basis for the first three days of arrival.

