Jason Garrett Joins New York Giants As New Offensive Coordinator, Joe Judge Lauds Decision

The New York Giants have hired Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator. Garrett is a familiar figure in the NFC Eastern Conference, having managed the Dallas Cowboys before his contract expired this month. He is a former Giants player, having lined-up as a backup quarterback for the New York franchise. The former Cowboys coach joins new Giants head coach Joe Judge as the franchise looks to improve on their recent record.

Also Read: Baylor Hires Ex-UNC Coach Fedora As Offensive Coordinator

New York Giants hire Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator

Jason Garrett talks about joining Coach Judge's staff, their shared philosophies and background, and returning home to the Giants



Listen 🔊 : https://t.co/rt1mbTLOwo

Subscribe 📲 : https://t.co/38kf9rL5B7 pic.twitter.com/3sZA3fmfos — New York Giants (@Giants) January 18, 2020

Also Read: NFL At 100: Afterthought As It Is, Pro Bowl Has Rich History

Jason Garrett perceives the game through a different lens: Joe Judge

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said mutual acquaintances highly endorsed the offence-minded Garrett. Judge spoke highly of Garrett, saying that the former Cowboys man perceived the game through a different lens. The Giants, 4-12 last season, will undoubtedly be looking for a boost. They ranked 23rd in total offence this past season by yards per game, while Jason Garrett’s Cowboys were first. Jason Garrett frequently saw his Cowboys have a top 10 NFL attack since he took charge in 2010, and a few seasons before that while he was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

Also Read: Eli Manning Bids Farewell To New York Giants And NFL In Emotional Press Conference

Giants hopeful of Jason Garrett improving Daniel Jones

The Giants would undoubtedly hope that Jason Garrett enhances the game of their young quarterback, Daniel Jones. Garrett will be looking for recoil in his career. The Cowboys rejected to renew his contract after they went 8-8 this past season and missed the playoffs. Under Garrett's guidance, Dallas went 85-67 in the regular seasons and made the playoffs thrice, but on no occasion reached the NFC title game. Jason Garrett had a far from impressive playoffs record, winning two while losing three games. Garrett has other links to the Giants. His father, Jim Garrett, worked as an assistant coach for the Giants in the early 1970s.

Also Read: NFL Player Antonio Brown Turns Himself In At Florida Jail