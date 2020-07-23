Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez Draws Comparisons To NBA Star Zion Williamson

In July 2019, the Yankees signed No. 1 MLB prospect Jasson Dominguez in the international free agent class. Dominguez's skill and athleticism have been compared to the likes of MLB greats Bo Jackson and Mike Trout, earning him the record-setting $5.1 million contract. Dominguez turned 17 a few months ago and is yet to play an innings for any of the New York side’s minor league affiliates.

Yankees' No. 1 MLB prospect Jasson Dominguez compared to NBA star rookie Zion Williamson

While the 17-year-old was not invited by the Yankees for spring training 2.0, his workouts have been compared to NBA rookie Zion Williamson's. While Dominguez (5-foot-10), is considerably shorter than Williamson (6-foot-7), he recently shared a video of himself working out on his own. His athleticism and strength drew comparisons to Zion Williamson, who was 19 when he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans. In the 2020 scouting report, FanGraphs graded Dominguez at a 70 on a 20-80 scale. Though Dominquez lacks professional experience, fans believe he could be MLB's Zion Williamson in the coming years.

Yankees' prospect Jasson Dominguez shares workout video on IG

Jasson career in MLB

Nicknamed 'The Martian', Jasson Dominguez's MLB debut was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Dominican Republic native is expected to play next year. As per ESPN's Jeff Passan, international scouts consider Dominquez the best raw talent they have seen in decades. A veteran international scouting director referred to Dominquez as the best July 2 player he has ever seen, who reportedly reached upward of 110 mph exit velocities while hitting both sides of the plate. Scouts further added that the 17-year-old prodigy clocked approximately 6.3 seconds in the 60-yard dash. His speed was faster than Mo Hampton, who was arguably the best player in the 2019 MLB draft class.

Apart from his athletic ability, fans also had to wait for almost a year to see Williamson play in the NBA. Due to an injury, Williamson was sidelined before the 2019-20 season began and resumed play in January. Recently, fans compared Zion Williamson's transformation photos before the NBA restart to DC Comics' villain Bane. He was a star while playing for Duke University, and was considered the most-anticipated NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Image Courtesy: Zion Williamson, Jasson Dominguez Instagram