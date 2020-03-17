Javelin Throwers Neeraj Chopra & Rohit Yadav To Return From Turkey Amid COVID-19 Scare

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav will return home from their training camp in Turkey immediately as the government of India imposed travel restrictions on people traveling from the UK, EU, Turkey till March 18th. The battle against the COVID-19 threat continues to intensify, with the government pulling all the stops in order to tackle the novel coronavirus threat. Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav, who were a part of the training camp in Turkey, will be returning to India immediately, according to sources.

Global Pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 162 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 7,100 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.



However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic". According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

