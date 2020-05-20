Jenson Button Baffled By Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari Exit, Calls Team's Decision 'madness'

Former Formula One driver Jenson Button said he was shocked to learn that Sebastian Vettel was leaving Ferrari and went on to add that if the team had let him go, then it was "madness". Button raced against Vettel for a number of years but went on to name the German as among the six best drivers he faced during his 17-year career in the sport.

Button surprised with Vettel's departure

Some strong words from Jenson Button on last week's big Vettel/Ferrari news 💬⬇️#F1 https://t.co/iGntsAJxyQ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 19, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Button said that for him personally it would be "madness" if Ferrari let him go. Button added that Vettel had faced some difficulties last season because of Leclerc's performance but the German is a four-time Championship winner and that he could definitely be a part of anyone's F1 team.

On May 12, Scuderia Ferrari announced that it will not be renewing its contract with Sebastian Vettel, ending a six-year association with the German driver. The contract talks had broken down and although no official reason has been stated, Ferrari announced that the decision was mutual.

Vettel, in a statement at the time of the announcement, said, "The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season. Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be. What’s been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life. One needs to use one’s imagination and to adopt a new approach to a situation that has changed. I myself will take the time I need to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future."

