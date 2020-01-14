Joe Burrow Celebrates LSU Tigers NCAA Football Title By Smoking Cigar In Superdome: WATCH

Joe Burrow and the rest of the LSU Tigers put in a commanding performance to triumph against the Clemson Tigers by a 42-25 scoreline in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. The NCAA football final, which was played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, was a huge affair which witnessed a host of present and former NFL stars attend the event in New Orleans. LSU Tigers star Joe Burrow went 31-for-49 for 463 yards and five passing touchdowns (TD) plus another one on the ground. How did he celebrate an incredible end to his fantastic season?
Also Read | Zach Ertz breaks down after loss to Seahawks; reveals injuries to ribs and kidney
Joe Burrow hits Thaddeus Moss and LSU takes a double-digit lead before halftime! pic.twitter.com/QVvcm69JaH— Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) January 14, 2020
Also Read | Cowboys' player sent abusive messages to ex-coach Jason Garrett
Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020
Also Read | Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism after jumping on car, police confirm
LSU Tigers star Joe Burrow has broken multiple NCAA football in-game and season-long records over the course of the 2019-20 College football season. Thanks to the video of Joe Burrow and photo evidence from multiple media members, fans were blessed with a stunning clip of the star rookie. Joe Burrow exited LSU Tigers' locker room by smoking a cigar inside the Superdome on his way to the team's press conference. Against the Clemson Tigers, Joe Burrow broke the single-season passing touchdown record (60), while also leading LSU Tigers and also registered the single-season points record in the process.
Joe Burrow sucking on a cigar and blowing smoke into the air while exiting the #LSU locker room is a thing that has happened. pic.twitter.com/9B0hzqz31M— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020
Also Read | Drake wishes Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson on 23rd birthday
Did Joe Burrow just complete the greatest season in CFB history?— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 14, 2020
• National Champion
• Heisman Winner
• 1st QB with 60 PASS TD
• Most TD Responsible For in a Season (65)
• 5,671 PASS YDS (SEC Record)
• Most TD Resp. For in BCS/CFP Title Game (6)
• Likely No. 1 Pick pic.twitter.com/ws0JnFIO27
Also Read | Dez Bryant hits out at recently sacked Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett