Joe Burrow Celebrates LSU Tigers NCAA Football Title By Smoking Cigar In Superdome: WATCH

Joe Burrow and the rest of the LSU Tigers put in a commanding performance to triumph against the Clemson Tigers by a 42-25 scoreline in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. The NCAA football final, which was played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, was a huge affair which witnessed a host of present and former NFL stars attend the event in New Orleans. LSU Tigers star Joe Burrow went 31-for-49 for 463 yards and five passing touchdowns (TD) plus another one on the ground. How did he celebrate an incredible end to his fantastic season?

Also Read | Zach Ertz breaks down after loss to Seahawks; reveals injuries to ribs and kidney

Joe Burrow and Thaddeus Moss combine to give LSU Tigers a stunning NCAA football win

Joe Burrow hits Thaddeus Moss and LSU takes a double-digit lead before halftime! pic.twitter.com/QVvcm69JaH — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Cowboys' player sent abusive messages to ex-coach Jason Garrett

Joe Burrow celebrates LSU Tigers NCAA football title by smoking a cigar

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism after jumping on car, police confirm

LSU Tigers star Joe Burrow has broken multiple NCAA football in-game and season-long records over the course of the 2019-20 College football season. Thanks to the video of Joe Burrow and photo evidence from multiple media members, fans were blessed with a stunning clip of the star rookie. Joe Burrow exited LSU Tigers' locker room by smoking a cigar inside the Superdome on his way to the team's press conference. Against the Clemson Tigers, Joe Burrow broke the single-season passing touchdown record (60), while also leading LSU Tigers and also registered the single-season points record in the process.

Joe Burrow sucking on a cigar and blowing smoke into the air while exiting the #LSU locker room is a thing that has happened. pic.twitter.com/9B0hzqz31M — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Drake wishes Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson on 23rd birthday

Is LSU Tiger's Joe Burrow the next big NCAA football star to make it to the NFL?

Did Joe Burrow just complete the greatest season in CFB history?



• National Champion

• Heisman Winner

• 1st QB with 60 PASS TD

• Most TD Responsible For in a Season (65)

• 5,671 PASS YDS (SEC Record)

• Most TD Resp. For in BCS/CFP Title Game (6)

• Likely No. 1 Pick pic.twitter.com/ws0JnFIO27 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Dez Bryant hits out at recently sacked Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett