John Cena's theme song played at economic freedom speech in South Africa | WATCH

John Cena's admiration hasn't been embedded into WWE only as he has an enormous fan following all over the world. The 46-year-old has switched his profession as he now belongs to the entertainment industry after a stellar career in WWE. Despite his allegiance, Cena has remained a very popular figure among all age groups. His iconic theme music 'My time is Now' has been a huge hit and it has now garnered headlines for a unique reason.

3 things you need to know

John Cena has been one of the most popular WWE wrestlers

Cena last appeared in WWE Money in the Bank 2023 recently

John Cena has ventured more into acting off late

Also Read: Forgotten WWE superstar reveals an intriguing encounter he had with John Cena

WATCH | WWE legend John Cena's theme song used in a political rally

In a video shared on Twitter, South African leader Julius Malema was seen delivering a speech on the occasion of Economic Freedom Fighters' 10th anniversary. The leader's fiery speech was surprisingly accompanied by John Cena's famous theme song and the crowd went berserk as the stage gradually went high.

They really played John Cena’s theme song at an economic freedom speech in South Africa 💀 pic.twitter.com/7z8rtdYsz2 — Rap Music (@rapmusic) August 6, 2023

Malema didn't stop there and even imitated Cena's iconic pose in the proceedings. The video has gone viral on social media as Cena's popularity seems to be at a record level high.

Cena hardly might have had his presence in the African country but his aura has been so infectious that people have remembered his iconic theme music which the wrestler-cum-actor wouldn't have imagined himself.