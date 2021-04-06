Johnny Case: Ex-UFC Star Arrested After Domestic Assault On Fellow Female MMA Fighter

Former UFC star Johnny Case was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas a couple of days ago on suspicion of domestic battery. According to TMZ Sports, online case records show that the 31-year-old was kept in custody in Clark County, Nevada and was charged with misdemeanour domestic battery before being released on bail. Details surrounding his alleged arrest is yet to be released, but reports claim that the victim is allegedly a female MMA fighter.

UFC news: Fans react to Johnny Case domestic assault

After the news went viral, MMA fans from all over the world took to Twitter, sharing their views on the topic. While some claimed that they are not “surprised” by Case’s action, others asked the Nevada authorities to release more information on the case. “Not surprised, knew this was coming,” wrote a fan. “We need to know more before commenting or judging him,” another added. “I hope Emily Whitmire is okay. She and Johnny Case were dating last I knew,” commented their third.

Johnny Case domestic assault: Johnny Case UFC record

Johnny Case, who is currently 27-7-1, joined UFC in 2014 after proving his worth in the Iowa and Minnesota regional MMA scenes. His first bout in the mega promotion came at UFC Fight Night 52, where he submitted Kazuki Tokudome in the second round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. He then went on a three-fight win-streak with wins over Yan Cabral, Francisco Trevino and Frankie Perez, before being stopped by Jake Matthews and Anthony Rocco Martin, respectively. This marked the end of his UFC run after which he joined the Rizin Fighting Federation.

Johnny Case UFC: Johnny Case’s Rizin run

In his Rizin debut, Case defeated Yusuke Yachi with a sensational TKO in the second round. He then bested Satoru Kitaoka and entered the prestigious Rizin Lightweight Grand Prix. With his incredible performances, ‘Hollywood’ made it to the quarter-finals, defeating Roberto de Souza. However, he lost in the semi-finals to Tofiq Musayev and decided to leave the promotion to return to Professional Fighters League (PFL).

UFC news: Return to PFL

In January 2020, Johnny Case signed a contract with PFL and is set to make his highly-anticipated return against Loik Radzhabov on April 23, 2021. Just like his opponent, Radzhabov also lost his last fight but has an impressive MMA record of 13-2-1.

Image Source: UFC.com