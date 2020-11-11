Jon Rahm Celebrates 26th Birthday With Ridiculous Hole-in-one Shot At Masters: Watch

On Tuesday, November 10, Spanish golfer celebrated his 26th birthday with a ridiculous hole-in-one shot during the practice session ahead of this week's Masters.

Jon Rahm birthday: Jon Rahm skip shot lights up Masters practice session

It has become customary for golfers during practice sessions to try and float the ball across the pond by the par-three 16th at the Augusta National. Rahm, who was brimming with confidence after scoring an ace on Monday, teed up his shot to not only skip the water but to also find the hole across the pond.

The World No. 2 golfer's tee shot bounced four times on the water surface before safely finding the green surface across. While most golfers would have been satisfied just to find the surface, Jon Rahm's tee shot spectacularly found its way down the slope before popping into the hole off the right edge. You can watch the Jon Rahm hole in 1 shot below -

Rahm later celebrated his shot on social media, posting a 'Happy Birthday' message for himself:

Two hole-in-one’s in two days - Happy Birthday to me! https://t.co/66dxOr47T7 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 10, 2020

Here's how social media reacted to the Jon Rahm hole in 1 shot:

When you are skipping the ball on 16 @ Augusta that is the tee -- every player hits it from just in front of the lake. In normal times the fans would be hollering --"skip it, skip,skip" to coerce the players to try it - its a 40+ year tradition — Warren Hale (@WarrenHale) November 10, 2020

Sublime! Great way to celebrate your 26th b’day. 🎉👏🏻

Also, anyone ever seen the hole cut that far back on 16 before? — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) November 11, 2020

Jon Rahm is the current No. 2 golfer in the PGA World Rankings. He has finished in the top 10 each of his two previous Masters appearances. The Spaniard made the cut thrice in Masters, taking a T27 (tied at 27th) finish in 2017 followed by a fourth-place finish in 2018.

Last year, Rahm tied at ninth-place, finishing -10 at par. He won $310,500 for his efforts. This year, the Spaniard took a 13th place finish at the PGA Championship and a 27th place finish at US Open.

The 2020 Masters will be the 84th edition of the prestigious tournament. It was originally scheduled for April 9–12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-scheduled tournament will be played at the same course from November 12 to 15. It will be hosted without spectators.

The completion will carry a purse of $11,500,000. Five-time Masters champion, Tiger Woods, 44, will be entering the competition as the defending champion.

(Image Credits: Masters Twitter)