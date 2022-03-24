Jorge Masvidal Arrested After Alleged Attack On Colby Covington Outside Miami Restaurant

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington’s much-anticipated bout at UFC 272 earlier this month was being seen as the end of their long-running feud, however, both MMA superstars now find themselves in the headlines for an alleged altercation outside the Octagon. The altercation that led to Masvidal’s arrest on Wednesday, reportedly took place on Monday night outside the Papi Steak in Miami, as Masvidal launched an unwarned attack on Covington. As per TMZ, Covington was having dinner in the restaurant with a social media group called the Nelk Boys, who had posted a video with the Welterweight star.

A video of Covington surrounded by police officers, who responded to the incident then took over the internet and left everyone stunned. In the video, Covington can be heard saying “He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran,” before asking social media star Bob Menery, “How would [Masvidal] know I’m here?”. In reply, Bob said, “I don’t know. You’re all over the internet.”

Watch the video featuring Covington surrounded by cops after the alleged incident:

Scared Colby Covington called the cops on Jorge Masvidal after the Brawl in Miami: "He's over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran..."

.

.

.#colbycovington #JorgeMasvidal pic.twitter.com/5FjWTZljDG — RED CACHE (@RedCacheONLY) March 22, 2022

As per MMA junkie, Masvidal was detained by Miami Beach Police on Wednesday evening and is facing two charges. The first count is of aggravated battery that resulted in great bodily harm and is the second count is of criminal mischief. The 37-year-old is now being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on a $15,000 (approximately Rs 11,44,137) bond. If found guilty, he could be up for 15 years in prison and or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery, alongside more penalties for the criminal mischief charge. In a video released by WPLG Local 10 News, Masvidal can be seen jogging into a police station in handcuffs.

Watch Jorge Masvidal entering the police station:

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

The incident outside the Miami restaurant took place 16 days after both MMA stars locked horns in the main event of UFC 272 during the welterweight bout. Covington emerged as the winner after the 25-minute fight by a unanimous decision. Covington and Masvidal were former best friends who were teammates in the American Top Team, while also being roommates.

(Image: @ufc/Instagram)