Josh Jacobs Arrested For DUI At 4.42 AM, Suffers Minor Injuries After Car Crash

Las Vegas star Josh Jacobs was arrested hours after their season-finale victory at the Denver Broncos. The 22-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the wee hours of Monday morning. The Josh Jacobs crash resulted in minor injuries for the Pro Bowl running back, who was subsequently hospitalised for treatment.

Josh Jacobs DUI: Josh Jacobs arrested after car crash in early hours of Monday morning

According to a report by ESPN, Josh Jacobs was arrested after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at approximately 4:42 AM. The police suspected impairment and the 22-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment on the minor injuries he suffered in the crash. According to the LVMP public information officer, Jacobs was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for DUI, after treatment. The Raiders' star's attorneys said they would plead not guilty if the case gets that far.

Per Las Vegas PD, #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was booked on allegations of a DUI at 4:42 am following a single-car collision. His attorneys released a statement saying he will plead not guilty if he is ever charged. pic.twitter.com/6u6vSzwmgz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2021

In a statement, the 22-year-old's attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said that there has been no complaint filed against Josh Jacobs and there was no blood test to support the suggestion of impairment. The Raiders meanwhile acknowledged the incident and said that while they take such matters seriously, they had no further comment at this time. Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said that he was aware of the incident but was not in the liberty to comment until he gets all the facts. He, however, revealed that they received word that Jacobs was okay and the team is subsequently looking into the matter.

According to police, the accident took place at 4:42 AM and police suspected impairment. Jacobs was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He has been released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8th. — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) January 4, 2021

According to Fox 5 Vegas, the 22-year-old was released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8. It remains unclear whether the former first-round draft pick will face discipline from either the team or the NFL as a result of his arrest. Josh Jacobs last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in their season finale on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, posting big numbers, with 89 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 15 carries, helping the Silver & Black to a 32-31 victory. The 22-year-old was a 1st-round pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft and has flashed some serious superstar potential.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)