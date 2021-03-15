Juan Manuel Marquez Claims He Drank His Own URINE Before Fighting Floyd Mayweather In 2009

Former Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez revealed that he drank his own urine before his fight with fellow veteran Floyd Mayweather in 2009. The Money Man returned to take on Marquez in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after a two-year-long hiatus from the sport. Though the Mexican star failed to become the first man to defeat Mayweather, the bout was a huge success, bringing in 1 million PPV buys.

Juan Manuel Marquez next fight: Marquez vs Mayweather

The fight between the two was not for a title, considering the weight difference between the two and Mayweather’s long absence from the sport. Despite that, Juan Manuel Marquez went to severe lengths to prepare for the bout, even admitting to drink his own urine. The 47-year-old told media (via The Sun) that “this is something I have been doing for the past six or seven fights, and it has given me good results”.

Unfortunately for Marquez, his unique tactic failed against Mayweather, as he was knocked down in the second round before suffering a bad cut in the fourth. Despite this, the fight continued, with Mayweather winning via unanimous decision. It can also be said that Juan Manuel Marquez drank his urine during the training camp leading to the Manny Pacquiao bout, which took place just a year before the Floyd Mayweather clash. And just the Money Man, Manny Pacquiao also battered Marquez, winning via split decision.

Juan Manuel Marquez next fight: Marquez quits drinking urine

Despite his loss to Floyd Mayweather, Juan Manuel Marquez bounced back as he went on to retain his lightweight titles against Juan Diaz and later defeated Michael Katsidis and Likar Ramos Concha, respectively. However, he lost again to Manny Pacquiao in 2011 and later confirmed that he stopped drinking his own urine ahead of the clash. “On the advice of my doctor and my physical trainer Angel (Hernandez), they told us we should stop,” he told media (via The Sun).

What’s next for Floyd Mayweather?

While Juan Manuel Marquez retired from the sport, Floyd Mayweather stayed undefeated, taking his record to 50-0 by defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. Now, he’s training to make yet another spectacular return as he’s scheduled to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in a special exhibition bout. The bout was earlier set to take place in February but was postponed due to business reasons.

Image Source: Juan Manuel Marquez, Floyd Mayweather/ Instagram