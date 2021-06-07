Julio Jones Contract: How Much Money Will Tennessee Titans Pay Jones?

Julio Jones will be heading to Tennessee this year, a deal apparently filed after weeks of discussion. The Julio Jones Titans trade rumors were around for weeks before the final announcement was made. Reports also add that Jones still has to pass a physical for the team.

Julio Jones contract: Details about Julio Jones salary

According to recent Atlanta Falcons trade rumors, the Titans have been talking to the team for Jones for around three weeks. “We felt like it was good value for us, and Atlanta felt like it was good value for them obviously or they wouldn’t have done the trade,” said Titans GM Jon Robinson on Sunday after the deal had been announced officially. However, Jones will have to take a physical before he joins the team, while they also have to work through the salary cap.

After acquiring Julio Jones, Tennessee will become more balanced in the run-pass ratio.



There’s a real chance #Colts Jonathan Taylor could become the NFL’s rushing leader in his second season. pic.twitter.com/FxIaN7ckWQ — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) June 7, 2021

“We’re going to always keep that mindset of being diligent with our approach and aggressive when we feel like we need to be aggressive,” Robinson added. He added that they could not discuss what kid of deal Jones would get in the trade.

In exchange for Jones, Falcons got a second-round pick (2022) and a fourth-round pick (2023).

2021 $15,300,000 2022 $11,513,000 2023 $11,513,000

The Titans already have Derrick Henry and AJ Brown and were ranked fourth in scoring back in 2020. Earlier, they lost Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency in March. “His goal is to win,” Robinson said.

It’s just a matter of time till @juliojones_11 is on @BussinWTB — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) June 6, 2021

J Rob is a gangster!! The man is crushing it! @Titans — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) June 6, 2021

“Because of you, 11 will always mean more," the Falcons wrote for Jones, even sharing a video. Jones has a $15.3 million guaranteed salary for the season and would have cost the team $23 million in terms of the salary cap in 2021. The Titans, on their end, will be getting Jones for less than what they would have in a fifth-year option.

Jones has been with the Falcons for his entire NFL career and holds their record for 848 catches for 12896 yards. He has 60 TDs, which rank second. In 2015, Jones has had career-best 136 catches for 1871 yards. Last year, he was limited to nine games due to his hamstring injury, before which he played six back-to-back seasons with over 1300 yards.

(Image credits: Tennessee Titans Instagram and AP)