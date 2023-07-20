Several wrestlers, including junior world champion Antim Panghal, protested against the Indian Olympic Association's decision to exempt Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials. Hundreds of protesters including Junior wrestlers, their coaches and families swelled in number to stage protest against the celebrity wrestlers and IOA Ad hoc committee from Hisar on Thursday at IOA office in Delhi.

Junior's wrestlers slammed the move and termed it as 'Unfair trial exemption' given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. The protesters further voiced that the move was made due to wrestler's protest and their continuous pressure on Sports Ministry. The crowd mainly from the wrestling federation consisting, junior wrestlers along with their family members came from Haryana and met Indian Olympics Association (IOA ) officials in Delhi demanding justice to other wrestlers who are practicing for trials.



Republic Spoke to Several Wrestlers Antim Panghal , Sujeet Kalkal and their coaches too, Earlier Antim Panghal and Sujeet also moved Delhi high court against the exemption to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Panghal, the U-20 world champion in 53kg, has already released a video questioning ad-hoc panel' decision to exempt Vinesh from the women's 53 kg freestyle category for the Hangzhou edition starting September 23.

Antim Panghal , Junior Wrestler from Hisar said, "We are juniors, and we have look up to our senior wrestlers as our idols and since the time they sat on protest they maintained that they are fighting for our future, but our future is jeopardized, while they are only seemed to be concerned about their game. In Free style Men's 65 Kg and Women 53 Kg they have been exempted for Asian games trial. Why such privilege is being given to them? they have not practiced in last four months; they are not in their form. All their Protest now makes sense, they had hidden agenda. IOA is supporting them, Sports Ministry is supporting them, why this Exemption is given to them. We have met IOA official and kept our demands to quash the unfair exemption and to ask them to participate and compete with other wrestlers. There are many other wrestlers who can defeat Vinesh in the 53 kg weight category.We will stage Protest against Both Bajrang and Vinesh and IOA if Exemptions will not be withdrawn by 24th July, all wrestlers will sit on Protest at IG Stadium in Delhi. Our senior wrestlers have now taught us if demands are not achieved then do the Dharna, so we will also do " Dharna ".

The IOA ad hoc panel, led by Bajwa, had on Tuesday announced the criteria, saying trials will be held in all categories but they have already selected wrestlers in men's free style 65kg and women's 53kg weight class. Panghal and Sujeet have also filed a petition at the Delhi Hight Court, demanding that a directive be issued to the IOA ad-hoc committee to quash the exemption granted to Bajrang and Vinesh.

Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympian echoed similar sentiments and voiced, "We are not against the wrestlers, some differences need to be resolved. These protests will not weaken but if tackled well it will strengthen Indian wrestling. There are other wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Dahiya and others who are more deserving than Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, But in WFI none of them or any other wrestlers has got any Exemption. It's against the sports code, the rules must be followed, just because Bajrang and Vinesh have been made poster faces that doesn't mean they will demand anything. Junior Wrestlers and their families are in angst against IOA's decision and Bajrang and Vinesh. The IOA has to reverse its decision, else these wrestlers will stage protest in Delhi. We don't want any wrestler to protest, they should be in Akhada but not on Roads."



Indian wrestling is going through a difficult phase. I am confident that we will be able to come out of it. There should be transparency in all our organisations which also includes the WFI. It is the power of vote that gets you elected to WFI. added Yogeshwar Dutt.