Justin Allgaier Crash: NASCAR Driver Hospitalised After collision At Kentucky Speedway

The Justin Allgaier crash has left a number of NASCAR fans worried after news broke that the 34-year-old needed to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The Justin Allgaier crash took place during the last lap on Thursday night’s Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway. Despite Justin Allgaier hospitalised, there have been no further updates on the situation of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Champion.

Justin Allgaier hospitalised: Justin Allgaier crash at Kentucky Speedway

The Justin Allgaier crash was uploaded by the NASCAR Xfinity Twitter account and the wreck showcased three vehicles brutally damaged. With the white flag raised, Allgaier's No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet car slid into the back of Ronnie Bassett Jr.’s No. 90 Chevrolet which resulted in a calamitous outcome. Bassett lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the inside wall, before swerving and sliding to a stop. Timmy Hill, driver of the No. 61 Toyota was also involved in the incident when he crashed into Bassett's swerving car.

ICYMI: This last-lap collision at @KySpeedway was massive.



Thankfully, Ronnie Bassett Jr. was able to get out under his own power.

UPDATE: The drivers of the Nos. 61 and 90 have been evaluated and released from the infield care center.



The driver of the No. 7 has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 10, 2020

Justin Allgaier hospitalised: Bassett and Hill released after Justin Allgaier crash

Surprisingly, Ronnie Bassett was able to walk away from the crash. From the footage, it appeared as if Bassett's car suffered the worst of the collision. However, along with Justin Allgaier hospitalised, Bassett and Hill were also taken to a nearby centre for treatment. NASCAR announced that Ronnie Bassett and Timmy Hil were released from the infield care centre but there was no further update on the car No. 7 driver following the Justin Allgaier hospitalised story. Only last week, Hendrick Motorsports announced Justin Allgaier would replace Jimmie Johnson at The Brickyard for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 after the 44-year-old tested positive for coronavirus.

NASCAR Xfinity results: NASCAR Xfinity highlights

Austin Cindric was the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity race on Thursday night. Cindric charged past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart for his first victory of the season and first on an oval. Here are the NASCAR Xfinity highlights:

Get saucy with that apron, @AustinCindric.



The laps are winding down on FS1! #ShadyRays200

NASCAR Xfinity results - Kentucky Raceway Stage 1 Laps: 30 (1-30 / 134): 1. Noah Gragson; 2. Harrison Burton; 3. Austin Cindric; 4. Ross Chastain; 5. Anthony Alfredo; 6. Michael Annett; 7. Justin Haley; 8. Justin Allgaier; 9. Ryan Sieg; 10. Brett Moffitt;

NASCAR Xfinity results - Kentucky Raceway Stage 2 Laps: 30 (31-60 / 134): 1. Noah Gragson; 2. Austin Cindric; 3. Chase Briscoe; 4. Ross Chastain; 5. Riley Herbst; 6. Justin Allgaier; 7. Michael Annett; 8. Ryan Sieg; 9. Brandon Brown; 10. Anthony Alfredo;

NASCAR Xfinity results - Kentucky Raceway Stage 3 Laps: 74 (61-134 / 134): 1. Austin Cindric; 2. Riley Herbst; 3. Ross Chastain; 4. Chase Briscoe; 5. Anthony Alfredo; 6. Michael Annett; 7. Justin Haley; 8. Kyle Weatherman; 9. Ryan Sieg; 10. Brett Moffitt;

