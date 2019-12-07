Kadian Floors Pakistani Wrestler To Bag Gold At South Asian Games

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Satyawart Kadian floored his Pakistani opponent Tabiyar Khan to clinch the gold medal at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Saturday. Kadian lived up to the expectations as he showcased excellent skills during his 10-1 victory against Tabiyar. Starting aggressively, Kadian scored six consecutive points in the first minute of the bout and built pressure on his opponent.

READ | Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan Reach Semis At South Asian Games

Apart from Kadian, Sumit Malik, Gurshanpreet Kaur, and Sarita Mor also finished at the top of the podium as India bagged four gold medals on the second day. India so far has won a total of eight gold medals, including four on the first day on Friday.

READ | South Asian Games: India Clinches 41 Medals On Day 5 To Further Consolidate Top Spot

Other champs

Another highlight of the day was Punjab’s Gursharanpreet. Playing in her first international competition after seven years, the current national champion registered a convincing 10-0 win over her opponent in the women’s 76 kg category. Sumit (men’s freestyle 125 kg) and Sarita (women’s 57 kg) finished at the top of the podium following their comfortable 8-2 and 10-1 wins respectively in the final round. On day one, Sheetal Tomar (50 kg), Pinki (57 kg), Amit Kumar (65 kg), and Rahul Kumar (57 kg) had won gold medals for India.

READ | India Wins 50 Medals, Breaches 100-mark Record In South Asian Games

READ | India Bags Two Gold Medals In Kho Kho At 13th South Asian Games