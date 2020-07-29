Earlier his month, Patrick Mahomes became the first North American athlete to rake in a half-a-billion dollar deal after he signed a 10-year, $503 million extension with Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback is apparently wasting no time to put his enormous payday to use. On Tuesday, July 28, Mahomes became the part-owner of Major League Baseball franchise Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the news via a statement released Tuesday. "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” Chairman, CEO and principal owner John Sherman said in the press release. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman further highlighted Mahomes' roots in baseball which started with his father, Pat Mahomes, who played 11 seasons in MLB as a reliever. The Chiefs quarterback himself played baseball at Texas Tech for one season in 2015. Mahomes Jr. was reportedly even drafted by Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft before he opted to make his career in the NFL instead.

"I'm honoured to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Patrick Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Also Read | Tigers' Bullpen Sharp In 4-3 Win Over Royals

Kansas City Royals worth: How much of the Royals does Patrick Mahomes own?

Details surrounding Mahomes' stake in the MLB franchise remain sparse. However, it is estimated the Chiefs star parted with quite a hefty sum in order to become a part-owner of the team. The Royals are currently estimated to have a worth of $1.025 billion by Forbes. Based on the current valuation, acquiring as little as 1% of the team should cost the quarterback over $10 million.

John Sherman became the majority owner of the franchise last year after he and a reported 20 other investors acquired the team from previous owner David Glass in a deal valued at over $1 billion.

Here is a lengthy list of the entire Royals ownership group, including one Eric Stonestreet: pic.twitter.com/dcIffTHAIE — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Royals Sign Matt Harvey To Minor League Deal

The news of Mahomes becoming an owner of an MLB franchise was greeted with delight by the rest of the sports fraternity:

The Tigers were quick to note that they "drafted Mahomes first" -

Ladies and gentlemen, we drafted him first. pic.twitter.com/9lzODUUpVA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

We always knew he'd find his way into baseball. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 28, 2020

New Seahawks' safety Jamal Adams, actor Eric Stonestreet, NWSL star Chestley Strother and others reacted too -

This is Legendary brotha. Congratulations! ✊🏽 https://t.co/I3ItyS5CO0 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 28, 2020

Also Read | Royals Slug 6 HRs In 14-6 Win Over Tigers

Patrick Mahomes net worth

Patrick Mahomes joins a list of superstar athletes that have stakes in teams from other sports. NBA star LeBron James is a minority owner Premier League champions Liverpool FC, Russell Wilson is a part-owner of MLS franchise Seattle Sounders F.C while Kevin Durant recently joined MLS' Philadelphia Union as part-owner.

Mahomes' net worth is currently estimated to be around $30 million. The 24-year-old led the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory last season, picking up the Super Bowl MVP along the way. He also won the NFL MVP in 2018.

Also Read | Holland Fans Side In 10th, Royals Trim Indians 3-2

(Image Credits: AP, Royals Twitter Handle)