Ken Griffey Jr Still Getting Paid In MILLIONS More Than Current Stars From Cincinnati Reds

For MLB fans, July 1 is recognised as 'Bobby Bonilla Day' as the former World Series champion still earns a reported $1.19 million from the Mets despite not playing for the franchise since 1999. While Bobby Bonilla Mets deal is interesting in its own right, it also worth noting that "Ken Griffey Jr still getting paid from Cincinnati Reds" will be making the headlines for another four years now. The Reds are paying two of their former players (who are now retired) more than several of their current players, one being Ken Griffey Jr. and the other: Bronson Arroyo.

Yes, it’s Bobby Bonilla Day, but can talk about how the Reds are still paying Ken Griffey Jr? pic.twitter.com/uo5DjWggql — King Lt. Athletics Rants (@AthleticsRants) July 1, 2020

Ken Griffey Jr still getting paid: Ken Griffey Jr deferred payments

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr retired from the MLB in 2010. He played for the Cincinnati Reds between 2000 and 2008. The 13-time MLB All-Star will be paid $3,593,750 this year by the Reds in deferred salary and will continue to draw a yearly $3.59 million paycheck from the Reds through 2024. The Ken Griffey Jr deferred payment from the Reds this year is more than the salaries of all but five players on the Reds roster - Joey Votto, Trevor Bauer, Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas and Sonny Gray.

Ken Griffey Jr left the Seattle Mariners to sign a 9-year, $116.5 million contract with Cincinnati Reds on February 10, 2000. While deferral payment schemes was still a norm in MLB, half of the Ken Griffey Jr salary was deferred in annual installments, with payments beginning from 2009. This means Cincinnati Reds will be paying an estimated $3.59 million through 2024. 'The Kid', who hasn't played in the MLB for almost 10 years will be earning more than $17 million between 2020 and 2024.

Junior gets $3.5 M a year. Arroyo gets $1.3M. Ken Griffey, Jr and Bronson Arroyo.That is a great three hitter and opening day starter. Whoops. https://t.co/U4gBDncHVf — Derrick Pearson (@derrickpearson) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, in another similar deferral payment scheme, Cincinnati Reds will be paying retired pitcher, Bronson Arroyo, a reported $1.3 million this year. Arroyo played for the Reds between 2006 and 2013. He retired in 2013. Arroyo's deferral payment began in 2011 and will continue through the 2021 season.

Ken Griffey Jr career earnings, Ken Griffey Jr salary

Griffey played in the MLB between 1989 and 2010. The former American League MVP played for the Reds, Mariners and the White Sox. The four-time American League home run leader scored 630 homers in his career at a batting average of .284. The Ken Griffey Jr career earnings is estimated to be $151,703,682.

Did Ken Griffey Jr take steroids?

MLB greats like Alex Rogriguez, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire were some of the many names listed in the MLB-steroid scandal. The 'Did Ken Griffey Jr take steroids?' question has also been up for debate since the allegations were made against some of the best hitters of the game. While there are numerous rumours suggesting Griffey might have used Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) during his heyday, nothing has been confirmed by the player or the league.

