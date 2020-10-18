Kenyan Athlete Peres Jepchirchir Breaks Her Own World Record For Women-only Half Marathon

Kenyan athlete Peres Jepchirchir broke her own world record for the women-only half marathon on Saturday, October 18. As per the World Athletics Organisation, the 27-year-old ran 1 hour 5 minutes 16 seconds at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

After second global title and world record, Peres Jepchirchir cements place in history as a half marathon all-time great. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 17, 2020

Jepchirchir was followed by Germany's Melat Yisak Kejeta, who came second by running for a duration of 1 hour 05 minutes and 18 seconds. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw stood third with a run time of 1 hour 05 minutes and 19 seconds.

In the women's race, all top three athletes beat Jepchirchir's previous would record of 1 hour 05 minutes 34 seconds. In the men's competition, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo claimed victory with a record time of 58 minutes 49 seconds.

In September, Peres Jepchirchir had set her previous world record. As per reports, the Kenyan athlete broke away from a small field of runners after about 20 minutes and cruised at the 16.5-lap course in the Czech capital’s Letna Park. The previous record of 1:06:11 in the women-only half marathon was set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia in 2018 in Valencia, Spain.

