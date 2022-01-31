Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals He Offered MMA Contract To Jake Paul, Latter Denies Claim

Youtuber-turned boxer Jake Paul has been calling out the UFC and Dana White for quite a time now, ever since he defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley for the second time by a technical knockout in December 2021. However, it now seems like Paul is not the only individual who knows how to garner media attention by making bold offers and challenges that are most unlikely to happen. The longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion in history, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed during an Eagle FC media scrum that the promotion has offered Paul a contract.

As per a report by MMA Junkie, shedding his thoughts on Jake Paul during his conversation press conference after Friday’s Eagle RC 44 event, Khabib said, “We offered him, we offered him (a contract). We offered him, we offered him (a contract)”. Meanwhile, Paul’s team, the Most Valuable Promotions took to their official Instagram handle and denied the claims made by Nurmagomedov. “MVP has received multiple offers for Mr. Paul to enter MMA. Eagle is not one of them as of today,” the statement read.

Will Jake Paul make a leap to the octagon?

The social media superstar Jake Paul has built his professional fighting career, largely by fighting against former MMA stars in the boxing ring. However, having defeated Woodley twice, Paul started calling out the UFC boss, while throwing challenges at him. He has been also sharing videos of him practicing leg kicks, which further teases the idea of him making a leap to the octagon.

Jake Paul accepted Khabib's offer to join Eagle FC, but with a big challenge

Earlier in the month, Khabib took to his Twitter handle and replying to Jake Paul, he said that the doors of Eagle FC will always be open for Paul and his team. Paul was quick to reply to Khabib’s tweet and suggested he would accept the offer only if Khabib fights him first. Paul is currently riding high on his 3-0 win/loss record in 2021, including the win by knockout against Ben Askren, before winning twice against Woodley.

Khabib's tweet-

the doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 23, 2022

Jake Paul's reply to Khabib-

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.



deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

(Image: Instagram-@eagle.fightclub/Twitter-@jakepaul)