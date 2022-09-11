Khamzat Chimaev took down Kevin Holland seconds into the catchweight bout at UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) earlier today, in the co-main event, which lasted for less than three minutes. Chimaev was earlier supposed to fight UFC legend Nate Diaz in the welterweight division, but went on to miss weight on Friday. This led to a major shakeup in the UFC 279 main card, as Chimaev was drawn against Holland. Earlier during the UFC presser on Thursday, both Chimaev and Holland were involved in a heated physical and verbal exchange backstage.

Meanwhile, heading into the fight, Chimaev looked confident about smashing the opponent, and wasted no time to do so. As soon as the timer started, Chimaev took down Holland, and dominated him for the next minute or so with wrestling. At two minutes, 13 seconds of the fight, Chimaev choked out Holland to pick the win by submission.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

This was the 12th consecutive win for Chimaev’s undefeated professional career, which was decided within 24 hours. After dominating Holland in the Octagon and picking up the win, Chimaev displayed humbleness by ending his feud with Holland. Both fighters exchanged hugs, alongside a few words, showing respect to one another.

Chimaev now eyes to fight for the lightweight title, against reigning champion Charles Oliviera. This was another fight where Chimaev displayed his brilliance by taking no shots in during the bout. However, he does have to make sure the weight cut issues don’t take him out of fights anymore.

Meanwhile, the MMA world was left awestruck by witnessing the carnage by Chimaev, as prominent personalities like Henry Cejudo, Ben Askren, and Chris Curtis, among others. At the same time, reactions from all corners of the UFC fanbase also took over the Internet. Here's a look at the best reactions on the Internet about the exciting co-main event of UFC 279

Holy hell! KHAMZAT JUST STEAMROLLED HIM!#UFC279 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 11, 2022

Damn Holland lasted a long time in that choke! I also think he hurt his shoulder on the roll in the last TD sequence — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

I really didn’t think it was gonna be that easy for Chimaev. Terrible look for Holland. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

A lot of unnecessary drama this week, but Khamzat Chimaev is BAD MAN! Such a special talent #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

UFC Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's submission win over Kevin Holland-

He would’ve got stopped if he fought the guy he was supposed to fight. Nate would have choked him out just like he did furgeson — MuttonChops24 (@MuttonChops24) September 11, 2022

He literally could’ve lined up right after the tap of Kevin and done the exact same thing to Diaz. Yeah Diaz’s ground game is better but doesn’t change the outcome. Khamzat’s the real deal. Love it or hate it. Respectfully — John Reddick (@johnny_clouds10) September 11, 2022

KUDOS to @joerogan

For clarrifying what actually happened with the Khamzat weight miss / cutting situation. A lot of people dont know that the doctor stopped Khamzat from cutting anymore at 4 am this morning. — ItsReplayBro (@ItsReplayBro) September 11, 2022

Damn, these guys are just built different. I’m scared for Charles man, I hope he wins but I’m not sure the wrestling from these guys is next level. — Haider (@Haider83207270) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz reigns supreme over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Meanwhile, the MMA universe witnessed another legendary matchup in the main event of UFC 279, where veteran superstars Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson clashed in a five-round match. Despite looking wobbly at moments, Diaz overpowered Ferguson in the first round and went on to win the next round as well. Ferguson took Round 3 with damaging leg kicks, but submitted to the 37-year-old, at 2:52 in Round 4.