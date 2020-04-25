Kiren Rijiju Lauds KKFI's Prompt Response To Skipper's SOS, Urges Stakeholders To Unite

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the prompt response of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) to the distress call made by the Indian team skipper Nasreen, who is going through a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old, who is on a scholarship with Airport Authority of India (AAI), had played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games. Taking to Twitter, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed KKFI's response and urged the stakeholders to come together even though sports was a subject of the state as per the constitution.

READ | Decathlon World Champion Mayer Missing The Open Spaces

Kiren Rijiju hails KKFI's prompt response

Very prompt action by Kho-Kho Federation of India. Many of our Sports Federations are taking good care of the athletes. Union Govt has taken various welfare steps. Although, Sports is a State subject as per the Constitution of India, all stakeholders need to work together. https://t.co/krQ01mjR4d — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 25, 2020

READ | Viswanathan Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy In Strong Indian Team For Online Nations Cup

KKFI extends help to women's team captain

With the local markets being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasreen's father, who sells steel utensils on the streets to earn a livelihood, has been going through financial hardships. After the information reached the officials, KKFI transferred one lakh rupees, to Nasreen's bank account.

READ | Kho Kho Federation Of India Extends Help To Women's Team Captain Nasreen

"We are always at the forefront to support sportsperson and deserving talents who face genuine issues. It's unfortunate that a national player had to face a tough time in such an unprecedented situation," KKFI general secretary M S Tyagi said. The KKFI is also providing food packets to several other players and homeless through Kho Kho Food Distribution Centres with the help of local volunteers, Tyagi further added.

READ | Empty Stadiums For Soccer Games? It's Not Quite That Simple

(With agency inputs)