Kiren Rijiju To Launch Fit India Freedom Run On 14 August To Promote Fitness Amid Pandemic

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju will launch the Fit India Freedom Run, one of the largest countrywide run on August 14. The mega event, scheduled from August 15 to October 2, boasts of an extremely unique concept. In light of the current pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the government has encouraged participants of the event to run at their own pace, at any place they wish to and at any time of the day as per their convenience.The motive behind introducing this unique run is "to encourage fitness while one is following the norms of COVID-19".

Individuals and organizations that are interested in the same can register for the event at the website of fit India. The event is being organized in order to mark the 74th Independence day of India on August 15 to 151st birthday of Mahatama Gandhi on 2 October.

"Additionally, they(participants) can break up their run over seven days within the period. The total kilometers clocked can be accessed through a Global positioning system(GPS) watch or manually," said a release from the ministry.

"The fit India freedom run is yet another endeavor to strengthen the Fit India Movement envisaged by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and involve our citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life. The event, at the present moment, is even more important since staying fit is the key to buildinging a strong immunity, which is the need of the hour to fight the COVID-19 disease," said Minister Rijiju in a statement.

The motto of the "Freedom Run" is to encourage fitness and help citizens get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, and other lifestyle diseases. In the past as well, Fit India has organized multiple events on a large scale to promote fitness. Some of these include events such as the Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon, and are aimed at taking the message of fitness to the masses.

"Actively organise state level khelo India games to identify Talent":Rijiju

The sports ministry has always been in the forefront of promoting sports at all levels and identifying talents from the grassroot levels. One such initiative was 'Khelo India' where sporting talent would be identified and trained in the Khelo India State Centre for excellence.

(With Inputs from ANI and PIB)