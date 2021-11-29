Klay Thompson Injury Update: Golden State Warrior Guard To Practice With G League Team

The Golden State Warriors on Sunday while providing Klay Thompson injury update stated that the star guard has been assigned to their G League affiliate team Santa Cruz Warriors. Klay Thompson has not played since tearing his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his Achilles in November 2020. As per Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson G League move will give him practice time while continuing his rehabilitation program.

Klay Thompson injury update

It is not clear whether or not Thompson will, but the five-time All-Star that hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals is getting closer and closer to returning. The initial timeline projected a return around Christmas, and he recently revealed how excited he is to rejoin the team. The 31-year-old was cleared for contact more than a week ago and participated in his first-team practice in over two years last week.

Klay Thompson recently had his first practice session with the Golden State Warriors team following which he said, "I don't fear getting hurt again because the last two times I did get hurt were just a freak accident, you could say. I hate to use the phrase 'I can't wait' because I love to be present in my life, but I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior." Should Klay Thompson return by Christmas he will be slotted to the shooting guard role, with third-year guard Jordan Poole likely to be moved to the bench in order to give the team more firepower.

Klay Thompson in tears after Golden State Warriors win over Portland TrailBlazers

Following Golden State Warriors 118-103 win over Portland Trail Blazers Klay Thompson stayed on the bench for a long time after the players and most of the fans had cleared out of Chase Center. Klay Thompson seemed to be emotional and soaking in the moment, at one point draping a towel over his head. The few fans left in the building noticed Thompson on the bench and started chanting his name.

Klay hasn’t left the bench since the game ended pic.twitter.com/9hp3CjErlc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

Thompson was sitting on the bench for more than 30 minutes after the game following which he left the stadium and was accompanied by Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr. During the post-match press briefing, Steve Kerr in his statement said, "The good news is he is nearing the finish line on this. But he can't help but stop and think about how much he's lost the last couple of years, just on a personal level. He loves the game so much and not being able to play, not really being able to be a part of the team the way he wants to, it's been pretty emotional for him".

He further added, "He's very human, I guess that's what I'm trying to say, like, he's vulnerable, he's emotional. That's what makes him such a beautiful person, and he just cares and he loves the game. He loves the work, and he wants to be part of everything. All that's been ripped away the last two years. So, there's been times where he's been pretty down."