La Liga President Tebas Explains How European Super League Can Take Place Without PL Clubs

La Liga president Javier Tebas fears Europe's top clubs can still move forward with the European Super League (ESL) plans even though the top Premier League clubs have pulled out. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid are Juventus are believed to be plotting a plan for a revised ESL.

The initial plans of the breakaway league in April failed as the 'big six' Premier League clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) withdrew after massive fan protests.

La Liga president fears European Super League could still happen

While speaking to Marca, Javier Tebas said, "The three castaways [Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus] who remain with the flag are talking, and I can tell you ahead: they already know that the English are not going to be there. Now they are setting up a kind of Super League with the rest of the leagues so that the enemy is not only the Champions League but also the Premier."

Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 18, 2021

The La Liga president then went on to add why the concept of the ESL worries him and stated how much money they would lose in the Spanish league. "The Super League that we saw in April worries me zero, but the concept does. They think that in football the big clubs have to rule...there is a lot of selfishness there. It is true that they are big, but where have they become big? Competing against Osasuna, Betis...and they can't put them aside now. It would mean, to the Spanish League, losing about €1.2billion. The leagues are united, even the Premier."

What was the European Super League?

On April 19 this year, Europe's top 12 football clubs shook the world when they announced a breakaway European Super League. As per the plans, 20 participating clubs would take part that would include 15 founding members. The league would involve a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify based on their performances in the previous seasons, while the founding members would have a permanent seat. The league was proposed to increase the excitement amongst fans and also cope with the financial losses encountered due to the COVID pandemic.