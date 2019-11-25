Lakshya Sen Continues Winning Streak As He Lifts The Scottish Open Title

Lakshya Sen won the Scottish Open title on Sunday evening, on November 24, adding yet another feather to his name. Sen defeated Brazil’s Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in 56 minutes to lift the title.

Fourth title in three months

The 18-year-old has had a very good end to the year, winning a series of titles, which has also given a boost to his world rankings. Sen is currently ranked 41 in the world rankings, having won the Dutch Open, SaarLorLux Open in Germany, the Belgian International, and the Scottish Open is now the fourth title for the youngster in the last three months.

Happy to win the scotish open title!! A hard fought match against my friend @co3lho12. It was really nice training with you in Denmark and playing a good match against you today. pic.twitter.com/Gu57DMqW9e — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) November 25, 2019

Sen began his campaign with a straight-game win over Austria's Luka Wraber, before defeating compatriot Kiran George to reach the quarterfinals. The world no.41 Indian then recorded another straight-game win over sixth-seed Brian Yang before seeing off France's Christo Popov in the semifinals. After this win, Lakshya will break into the top-40 in the BWF rankings and inch closer to a direct qualification in the top grade 2 events.

Lakshya thus joined fellow Indians Anand Pawar (2010 and 2012), Arvind Bhatt (2004) and Pullela Gopichand (1999) in winning the Scottish Open title.

During the final, Lakshya had fallen behind in the opening game but he managed to turn the tables and grab a 10-8 lead. Coelho, however, reeled off six straight points to move to a 14-10 lead. The Indian kept breathing down his opponent's neck but Coelho ensured he had the bragging rights after the opening game.

Lakshya will now play at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament at Lucknow starting November 26.

In other badminton news, Sain Nehwalhas decided to withdraw her participation from the upcoming Premier Badminton League in order to prepare for the international season. In a tweet on Sunday, Nehwal said that the past year has not been great for year because of various injuries and health issues and she wants to take time off. She also added that she hopes to be a part of the next season of BPL.

Hey everyone , I won’t be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven’t been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 24, 2019

