Lamar Jackson Records Eighth Double-triple, Ties Michael Vick For Most In NFL History

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson notched his career eighth double-triple on Sunday night. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 186 yards and also ran for 108 yards as he helped the Ravens score a close 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson completed one touchdown pass and ran for another vs the Eagles.

By registering his eighth double-triple, Lamar Jackson now has the joint-most double-triples in NFL history. Jackson joins four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick on top the list. Vick reached six double-triples with Atlanta Falcons and two with the Philadelphia Eagles. Known for his stellar rushing game, Vick was the first NFL player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The 40-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers star also holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109 yards).

Lamar Jackson, still only 23 years old, will most likely surpass Vick's tally of eight double-triples in the near future.

Ravens vs Eagles highlights: Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore to stellar victory

Baltimore Ravens improved their record to 5-1 after scoring a crucial win over the Eagles. The Ravens were on top for pretty much the entirety of the game, taking a healthy 17-0 lead to half-time. Baltimore continued to score at regular intervals before the Carson Wentz-led Eagles made a late push in the final quarter.

The eventful fourth quarter saw Wentz leading Philly to two touchdowns in just a 1:53 stretch, leaving the Eagles just two short of the Ravens. A late 21-yard run from Lamar Jackson helped the Ravens run down the clock, as they scored an important win over the NFC side.

Carson Wentz finished the game with an impressive two touchdown passes, having thrown for 213 passing yards. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell enjoyed a stellar night against the Eagles. Playing only his third game for Baltimore, the 34-year-old put in a defensive masterclass, completing three sacks to stop the threatening Eagles' offence.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1) will host the New York Giants (1-5) next on Thursday Night Football on October 22. The Ravens are on a bye week. They will be in action in Week 8, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0), in what could be a battle for first place in the AFC North.

(Image Credits: Baltimore Ravens Instagram)