Lamar Jackson Responds To Tom Brady's Challenge On Twitter, Says NFL Legend's Still Got It

22-year-old Lamar Jackson has been on fire in the ongoing NFL season and is in contention to bag the MVP award this year. Lamar Jackson was at it again on Thursday as he led the Baltimore Ravens to a comprehensive 42-21 win against New York Jets. Post the win, Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson also went on to respond to NFL legend Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter.

Lamar Jackson was on fire last night against New York Jets

🏈 212 Pass Yards

🏈 86 Rush Yards

🏈 5 Pass TD



Lamar Jackson FEASTED tonight 🍽 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/295Z66FlqI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2019

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson responds to Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter

Lamar Jackson responded to Tom Brady's challenge 😂



"Tom's still got a little bit in him. I've seen him." pic.twitter.com/USf2i1APZE — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2019

Lamar Jackson broke Michael Vick's NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season in the win against the Jets. In response, Lamar played it safe by saying that 42-year old Tom Brady still has some fire left in him. Lamar Jackson, who ended the last game with 1,017 rushing yards, has more rushing yards this season than Brady has in his entire 20-year career. Meanwhile, Brady has rushed for 1,035 yards during his time with the Patriots. However, Brady has a respectable 22 career touchdown runs that include three touchdown runs this season.

Jets' players flock to swap jerseys with Baltimore Ravens star - Lamar Jackson

Everyone wanted a jersey swap with Lamar postgame.



So @Lj_era8 brought a few extra to give away. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1JUYFtk2j4 — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2019

