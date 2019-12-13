The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lamar Jackson Responds To Tom Brady's Challenge On Twitter, Says NFL Legend's Still Got It

other sports

Lamar Jackson, who broke Michael Vick's NFL record last night, has issued a response to NFL legend Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lamar Jackson

22-year-old Lamar Jackson has been on fire in the ongoing NFL season and is in contention to bag the MVP award this year. Lamar Jackson was at it again on Thursday as he led the Baltimore Ravens to a comprehensive 42-21 win against New York Jets. Post the win, Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson also went on to respond to NFL legend Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter.

Also Read | Khalil Mack spreads Christmas joy, pays off Walmart layaway accounts in hometown   

Lamar Jackson was on fire last night against New York Jets

Also Read | Has Eli Manning played his last game for the Giants? NFL retirement hinted by the star 

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson responds to Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter

       Also Read | Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf gets a signature coffee; it's called 'Decaf Metcalf'  

Lamar Jackson broke Michael Vick's NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season in the win against the Jets. In response, Lamar played it safe by saying that 42-year old Tom Brady still has some fire left in him. Lamar Jackson, who ended the last game with 1,017 rushing yards, has more rushing yards this season than Brady has in his entire 20-year career. Meanwhile, Brady has rushed for 1,035 yards during his time with the Patriots. However, Brady has a respectable 22 career touchdown runs that include three touchdown runs this season. 

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr has been playing through sports hernia, will undergo surgery offseason

Jets' players flock to swap jerseys with Baltimore Ravens star - Lamar Jackson

Also Read | Michael Vick: 220,000 Americans urge NFL to remove ex-quarterback as Pro Bowl   

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST