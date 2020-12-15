Lamar Jackson Runs To Locker Room During MNF Game, Jokes He Wasn’t ‘pulling A Paul Pierce’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played the role of his team's hero on Monday night by guiding them to a thrilling 47-42 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. The 23-year-old rushed to the dressing room during the second half of the game and admitted that he pulled up with cramps. Jackson was deemed 'questionable to return' but still managed to return to the field of play in the at the two-minute warning and threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to restore the Ravens' lead and eventually help them win the game.

THE GAME OF THE YEAR.



INCREDIBLE VICTORY‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vuSbhzGpU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

Following the game, Jackson joked that he "wasn't trying to pull a Paul Pierce". He was referring to the time the NBA star had to be carried off the court in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA finals before making a “miraculous” comeback to lead the Celtics to a victory over the Lakers. Pierce later admitted that he faked his injury for a restroom break.

What happened to Lamar Jackson? Lamar Jackson injury update

By his own admission, Lamar Jackson was "cramping" during the third quarter of the game against the Browns. He was seen rushing to the locker room but didn't return for quite a while until the team declared that Jackson's return was 'questionable'. Prior to exiting the game, Jackson was having a marvellous game with 124 yards rushing on nine attempts.

"I was cramping. Back in the locker room, when I saw Trace go down, I'm like I gotta go out there." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/Wxrw75inQp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

However, the NFL's 2019 MVP emerged at the two-minute warning and threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to give the Ravens the lead. He then later drove the Ravens down the field in a tie game in the final minute and set up a game-winning 55-yard FG by Justin Tucker. It was the Ravens' eighth win of the season and there have been no further reports on Jackson's injury ever since.

Social media fans joke over Lamar Jackson's locker room visit

Although Jackson admitted that he wasn't trying to pull off a sneaky visit to the restroom during the game, fans on social media had a field day mocking the NFL superstar. On Twitter, one wrote, "I know a poop job when I see one, have a good one Lamar Jackson" while another added, "I know that kinda run and it ain't because of cramps. Haha"

I’m just going to say it:



Lamar Jackson needed to poop



#BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/siw3szqe7x — David Row-chuh (@davidrocharadio) December 15, 2020

That was a poop walk if I’ve ever seen one. Don’t worry @Lj_era8 we’ve all been there — Josele (@diazjosele10) December 15, 2020

They making a big deal because Lamar Jackson went to the locker room. Maybe he had to poop. Mind you business. — DFS Slate Breaker (@DFSslatebreaker) December 15, 2020

Image Credits - AP