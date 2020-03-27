Lamar Jackson Sues E-retail Giants Amazon For Alleged Sale Of Unlicensed Merchandise

The reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is set to be involved in a legal battle with the world's largest internet-based retailer - Amazon. Multiple publications in the United States broke the news Thursday stating Lamar Jackson has filed a lawsuit against Amazon for selling unlicenced merchandise and unauthorised used of his registered trademarks.

Lamar Jackson sues Amazon

Lamar Jackson has defeated many opponents on the field, but can he beat Amazon in court? The reigning MVP sues the largest online retailer for selling apparel that allegedly violates his right of publicity. Details in a new @SInow and @theMMQB legal story: https://t.co/TQmLVwtW6B pic.twitter.com/5MP9K79WbF — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) March 27, 2020

Also Read | Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Drake wishes Star Lamar Jackson On 23rd Birthday

Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Lamar Jackson unlicensed merchandise sold by Amazon?

A press release from the lawsuit is making the rounds on the internet which provides further details on Jackson's claims. The said press release notes that Lamar Jackson filed the lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday in Florida. It further notes that Jackson has accused Amazon of directly selling - without any third-party vendor - various merchandises that use various Lamar Jackson's trademark catchphrases. Some of the featured lines are 'Lamarvelous', 'Action Jackson 8' and 'Not bad for a running back'.

The press release further states that Lamar Jackson has accused Amazon of 'deliberately attempting to confuse and deceive the public that the infringing items are affiliated or endorsed by Lamar Jackson'.

Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Press release leaked

Press Release on #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s suit against Amazon pic.twitter.com/oCG9FgMfhp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Lamar Jackson sues Amazon Forces Opponents To Think Innovatively; Lamar Jackson stats

Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Lamar Jackson unlicensed merchandise sale and demands made by the QB

Multiple reports in the US have suggested that Jackson is looking to get the products off Amazon's listing page. Jackson is further believed to be seeking compensation from the retailer for hurting his brand. Lamar Jackson runs his own merchandise company called 'Era 8 Apparel'.

At the time of writing, Amazon is yet to publicly respond to the claims made by the Ravens quarterback.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Star Surprises Fan Who Thought She Was Posing With A Hologram, Watch Video

Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Lamar Jackson stats

Lamar Jackson's stocks rose in the NFL as he became only the second unanimous MVP in the league's history. The quarterback was had a stellar regular season, registering 36 touchdowns as Ravens comfortably finished first in the American Football Conference - Northern Division (AFC North) with a 14-2 record. The 23-year-old completed 1,206 yards to set the league record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Baltimore Ravens exited the NFL playoffs after losing the divisional round game to the Tennessee Titans.

When will NFL return?

Amid the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the USA, the fate of all the major leagues in the country have been thrown into serious doubts. While the NBA, MLB and NHL have suspended or delayed their ongoing seasons, the NFL still is reportedly contemplating if the start of the 2020/21 NFL season should be postponed. As for now, the current season is slated to start on September 10, 2020.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson sues Amazon: Early Win-loss Record Leaves Patrick Mahomes Behind. NFL MVP Contender?