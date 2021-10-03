Largest 'robot Cheerleading Squad' Makes It To Guinness World Records; Enthralls Netizens

Guinness World Records has shared a video on their official Instagram page that featured a cheerleading team made up of 100 robots. The humanoid robots are shown at a Nippon Professional Baseball league match, held in Fukuoka, Japan on 26 March 2021.

The short video depicts the robots cheerleading. Guinness World Records shared the video a day ago and wrote the caption, "Largest robot cheerleading squad: 100 Pepper humanoid robots, by Softbank Robotics and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks." In the comment section they wrote, "The robot squad were presented with their certificate at a recent baseball game - Fukuoka Softbank Hawks vs Chiba Lotte Marines at Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome in Japan."

Netizens were enthralled by the video

As the video was shared one day ago, it has received more than 1 lakh 11 thousand views and 8 thousand likes. It also welcomed a huge range of comments from the netizens, who were enthralled by the video.

The third comment read, "Japan is good in doing new technology,"

Guinness World Records shared the video of the world's smallest cow

In another post, Guinness World Records shared a video of the world's smallest cow. According to Guinness World Records, the cow 'Rani' has preserved the record for the smallest cow ever just weeks after her death. Bhutanese cow, was two years old and lived on a farm near Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Rani's small stature was caused by genetic inbreeding, according to Guinness World Records, and she was unlikely to grow any taller. Kazi Sufian, the cow's owner waited until Rani was two years old to claim the title of world's tiniest cow, according to the Guinness World Records blog. It was a wonderful method to teach the world about this kind of cattle, according to Kazi. Over 20,000 people have been to see Rani and take selfies with her at the farm. Rani died on August 19 after suffering abdominal enlargement, according to the GWR blog.

