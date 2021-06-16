LEGO And Adidas Team Up To Launch Buildable Toy Brick Version Of Superstar Shoes; See Pics

Toy brand LEGO and sporting company Adidas have teamed up in an unprecedented partnership to make a collectible version of the classic Superstar sneaker. The buildable toy brick version has probably been made to woo fans of the iconic Adidas Originals Superstar trainer, which many from the 80s and 90s would remember wearing while growing up. Just like the real sneaker, the LEGO collectible version includes a shell-toe shape, the trefoil logo, and the three stripes, synonymous with almost every Adidas product.

"Playfully reimagining the iconic silhouette, the LEGO Superstar sneaker in adult sizing features a classic white and black leather construction that is elevated with custom three stripes, shell-toe, and heel tab, which have been carefully crafted to perfectly emulate the LEGO brick pattern. The striking look is then rounded out with gold foil accents," LEGO said in a press release.

Specifications

The LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar shoe will be available for purchase, starting July 1. The collectible version of the Superstar trainer will come in a similar-looking box as the original product, except it will have a LEGO logo affixed alongside the iconic Adidas Originals logo. LEGO has also announced that the model will measure over 12 cm high, 27 cm long, and 9 cm wide and will come with a display stand and plaque for people to put it on show.

The original version of the Adidas Superstar sneaker was launched in 1969 as a basketball shoe. However, the design cut across sports, regions, and continents to become one of the most popular streetwear trainers in the world. The sneaker is still popular amongst a section of the society, who will be looking to lay their hands on the collectible version of the shoes unveiled by toy brand LEGO.

(Image Credit: LEGO/Website)

