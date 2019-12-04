Watch Lennox Lewis Shove A Fan Who Put A Fist In His Face

Former Canadian boxer Lennox Lewis is a fan favourite. He always takes out time to click photographs with his fans. The former undisputed heavyweight champion was attending the Deontay Wilder vs Luis Oritz rematch as an analyst. Over there, he shared the camera with some fans and mingled with them at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Lennox Lewis pushes fan away after he got too close

Things turned nasty when a fan invaded and put his hand around Lewis’ shoulder. He placed his fist too close to his chin. Lennox Lewis immediately shoved the hand away and said a few words. He then pushed the fan away and declined the photograph.

How not to act when asking for a photo, let alone with a heavyweight boxing great 🤦🏻‍♂️@LennoxLewis pic.twitter.com/expIB7F8ZQ — Ross Le Brun (@RossLeBrun) December 1, 2019

This is how it’s done. 👍🏾 https://t.co/SKL4rgu5d4 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2019

Lennox Lewis calls Deontay Wilder the best heavyweight boxer in the world

Lennox Lewis believes that Deontay is the best heavyweight in the world, ahead of Tyson Fury. He further added that he says that because of Fury’s last fight against Otto Wallin. Lennox Lewis also praised Andy Ruiz Jr and said that the unified heavyweight champion has a lot to prove and needs to get past his second fight with Deontay. Ruiz Jr. makes his first defence of the unified titles in a huge rematch against Anthony Joshua on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Lennox Lewis: The pugilist specialist

Lennox Lewis, who refers to himself as the pugilist specialist, is referred to as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. BoxRec currently ranks Lewis as the 16th best heavyweight boxer of all time, while he also holds numerous titles to his name including the Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America and BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Lewis has won the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics 1988.

