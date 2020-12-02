Leon Edwards Tests Positive For COVID-19, UFC Vegas 17 Bout Vs Khamzat Chimaev Cancelled

The much-awaited welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev has been scrapped form the UFC Vegas 17 (UFC Fight Night 183) card after Rocky tested positive for COVID-19, a few days ago. Sources close to ESPN say that the promotion is thinking of moving the matchup to a later date, but the news is yet to be made official. Now, welterweights Geoff Neal and Stephen Thompson – who were initially co-main eventing the event – will headline the UFC Vegas 17 card.

Also Read l Leon Edwards covid-19: Chimaev ready to fight Leon despite testing COVID-19 positive

According to reports, Leon Edwards’ conditions were severe earlier but is now recovering at his home while following all the required COVID-19 rules. Despite that, Rocky is currently on an eight-fight win streak, previously defeating former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019. Edwards was earlier slated to fight former champion Tyron Woodley in March, but the fight was cancelled due to pandemic.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Israel Adesanya, gives his honest opinion on Khamzat Chimaev

As for Khamzat Chimaev, he’s currently one of the fastest rising stars in UFC since his debut in July. He picked up two rapid-fire wins over a span of just 10 days and went on to demolish Gerald Meerschaert via a fan favourite KO in September, taking his undefeated streak to 9-0. However, Leon Edwards is claimed to be his toughest challenge yet as Rocky has both the power and skills to possibly take down The Wolf. Though the dates of Edwards vs Chimaev is yet to be confirmed, many claim that the fight could be rebooked for January 2021.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev ready to fight Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Island

Here’s how the fight card looks after the cancellation of Edwards vs Chimaev

UFC Vegas 17: Main card

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs Rob Font

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann

Bantamweight: José Aldo vs Marlon Vera

UFC Vegas 17: Preliminary card

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs Khaos Williams

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Manel Kape

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Catchweight (195 lb): Deron Winn vs Antônio Arroyo

Women's Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs Pannie Kianzad

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez

Middleweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs Jamie Pickett

Lightweight: Rick Glenn vs Carlton Minus

Also Read l Dana White extremely impressed with Khamzat Chimaev, calls him “the next big thing in UFC”

Image Source: Leon Edwards/ Instagram