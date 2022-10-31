Lewis Hamilton & Verstappen Slam Toxic Culture On Social Media; Urge Platforms To Do More

With the increasing popularity of F1 around the world, the number of fans commenting on social media has increased. As more and more fans give their views on social media, there are also negative remarks that come up. After being a victim of such toxicity on social media, reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton have urged platforms to do more to curb online abuse.

Hamilton & Verstappen slam toxic culture on social media

While speaking at his post-race Mexican Grand Prix press conference, Lewis Hamilton said, "I think social media is getting more and more toxic as the years go on. I think we should probably get off it, ultimately. For so many people…mental health is such a prominent thing right now."

"I know so many people reading their comments and the stuff that people say and it is hurtful. Fortunately, I don't read that stuff but the media platforms definitely need to do more to protect people, particularly young kids and women. But at the moment, they're not doing that so I think it will just continue," added the Mercedes driver.

Max Verstappen seemed to agree with the Brit as he added, "I hope we can come up with a kind of algorithm that stops people from being keyboard warriors because these kinds of people…they will never come up to you and say these things in front of your face, because they're sitting in front of their desk or whatever at home, being upset, being frustrated, and they can write whatever they like because the platform allows you to."

Sergio Perez, who was sitting beside Hamilton and Verstappen during the press conference, also agreed with his rivals as he called the social media abuse a 'shame.' Since several F1 drivers have complained about the increasing abuse on social media, it remains to be seen if any of the platforms will take any action against such users who spread hatred.