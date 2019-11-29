Lewis Hamilton Blames F1 Career For Split With Nicole Scherzinger

Mercedes driver and six-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has had a brilliant season professionally and is regarded as one of the best racers the sport has seen, competing with the great Michael Schumacher for records. This glorious F1 career hasn't always been smooth for Lewis Hamilton though, as he's had some personal ups and downs and the star feels his F1 career was to blame for issues with Nicole Scherzinger.

F1: Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Nicole Scherzinger went downhill because of F1?

Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a number of high-profile celebrities following his split with X factor judge Nicole Scherzinger. The British racer and Scherzinger went their separate ways in 2015 after being together with each other for seven years.

As quoted in British media, Hamilton about holding down on a relationship, Hamilton said that It’s similar with most sportsmen and women as they are travelling most of the time and it becomes difficult to maintain a work-life balance. So that's probably an additional weight that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship.

After splitting with Nicole Scherzinger, Lewis Hamilton's career on track went from strength to strength with the Brit winning the world title in five of the last six years with the first coming in 2008.

F1: Lewis Hamilton relationship rumours

After the breakup, Lewis Hamilton has been linked with the likes of Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, but he says that ultimately, it's all about wanting to be 100 per cent committed because you never want to be any less committed than the person next to you.

He also added that there's only a certain amount of you as a whole that you can give to everything. It depends on how much of a sacrifice you want to make.

Lewis Hamilton will be next seen in year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix having wrapped up his sixth World crown in Austin, Texas. Mercedes wrapped up their respective sixth world championship earlier this year