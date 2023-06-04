Lewis Hamilton Finally Speaks Out On Mercedes Future, Claims 'meeting' In Place For Talks

Lewis Hamilton is confident that his contract talks with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, which are set to begin on Monday, will result in a new deal for the 2024 season. Hamilton has confirmed that he and Wolff have had many discussions about their future with the team.

Mercedes' performance this season sparked concern within the team, prompting a rethinking of the W14 concept. As a result, significant upgrades were made to the car ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton and his teammate George Russell finished second and third, respectively, behind the dominant Max Verstappen of Red Bull at the Spanish GP, which was held at the Circuit de Catalunya. This was Mercedes' best performance of the year.

Red Bull is far ahead despite Mercedes appearing to have the second-fastest car on the starting grid, especially with Verstappen in the lead. In the Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton came in just 24 seconds behind the Dutch driver.

What is next for the F1 driver?

A double podium for the Team after a mega race in Barcelona. 🏆#SpanishGP Race Report 📰 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 4, 2023

Despite recent speculation about a potential move to Ferrari, it seems likely that Hamilton will continue his partnership with Mercedes for a 12th consecutive season. When asked about his future with the team, the F1 driver replied, "I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we're thinking of meeting with Toto tomorrow, so hopefully we can get something done."

In an interaction with Sky Sports F1, Toto Wolff echoed Hamilton's statement, mentioning the need to find some time for a meeting. He emphasized that the process would only take around half an hour.

Hamilton emphasized that his reference to a meeting was not intended as a subliminal hint. He also shared his opinion that settling his future with Mercedes would enable him to concentrate more on leading the team forward. He acknowledged that contract negotiations are never far from one's thoughts and that once they are finished, he can fully focus on the future.

He stated: "I've got a great, great, great team around me both off track and on track."

His words showed commitment to the team as he praised their desire for success despite the ongoing discussions. Observing the team members' excitement, he thought the podium finish in the Spanish Grand Prix was particularly memorable. He deeply appreciated their dedication to finding strategies to win the upcoming race and their strong work ethic.

