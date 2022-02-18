'Lewis Hamilton Had No Role To Play In Michael Masi's Sack,' Says Mercedes F1 Boss Wolff

While Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted that it was extremely difficult to accept the way Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Max Verstappen last season, he has, however, rubbished rumours of the Abu Dhabi GP being fixed, stating that the decisions that were taken by Michael Masi and race control were just a shocker for them.

Race director Masi had instructed that lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen could overtake the pair, resulting in there being a straight fight between the duo to the finishing line, with the championship on the line. Since the Dutchman had an opportunity to pit for fresher tyres, he did so and easily swept past the Brit who had no chance of defending the lead of the race.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaks on Abu Dhabi GP fixing rumours

While speaking to BBC 5Live, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said, "Nothing is fixed. I think it was just circumstances and decisions that were unprecedented and how they came about certainly for us was a shock. Three laps to the end we got a message that the cars that were not allowed to unlap themselves, and four minutes later suddenly there were two messages that came out of nowhere. Obviously, we know what happened in the background unknown to us. And then the championship was gone within literally half a minute of the decision-making process and that is unprecedented."

The return of the Silver Arrows. 🤍 Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NsuEBvbkbK — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 18, 2022

The Austrian motorsport boss added that the team now needed to move on and look forward to the new regulations announced by the FIA, which would give them a better opportunity to make difficult decisions. "But also we have to move on from that," added Wolff. I think we need to put it aside and we are not going to forget it because that's simply impossible, but we need to look into 2022."

Speaking of the new review system, the 50-year old added, "Certainly the role of race director is not easy and now with having two very experienced guys up there, that is good. The support structure that has been built around them is essential. Not only in the race director's room but also with a remote control room where the race director can rely on feedback and input to make the decision-making process easier for them. I believe the last couple of years we have seen a little bit of freestyle in the interpretation of the regulations, so yes I am happy by what has been implemented by the incoming president."

FIA President Mohammed @Ben_Sulayem opens the way for a new step forward in @F1 refereeing pic.twitter.com/Xh6mFgXeyb — FIA (@fia) February 17, 2022

Wolff was referencing the speech made by FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem on Thursday, where he informed the fans that Michael Masi will no longer continue as the race director and will instead take up a new role. Moreover, he also explained the changes that will take place in F1 for the 2022 season, including the use of the Virtual Race Control Room to aid the race director in making decisions.

Image: AP