Lewis Hamilton 'not Talking To Anyone' After Missing Out On Record Eighth F1 World Title

On the final day of the 2021 Formula One season, Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton led the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 from the first turn of the race right until the final lap but after a safety car and some 'controversial' directives from race control, Max Verstappen managed to overtake his rival and win both the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship.

Lewis was distraught after the race as luck had not gone in his favour. Leading for 57 laps in the final Grand Prix of the season by about 7-8 seconds probably had him feel like he had all but won his record-breaking eighth F1 championship. But everything changed when Nicholas Latifi crashed into the wall and the safety car was brought in. Verstappen was no longer 7 seconds behind Lewis. And when the lapped cars were allowed to unlap themselves, it meant that Max was within striking distance of Lewis and he overtook the Mercedes driver on the first chance he got. After the race though, Lewis was very gracious in his defeat and spoke some words of admiration for his rival in the Red Bull car.

Lewis' brother provides an update on 36-year-old

Lewis' brother Nicholas has provided an update on the Mercedes driver who was recently knighted. Speaking in an Instagram live stream Nicholas said: "Is Lewis good? Do you know what guys? I don’t actually know because I haven’t spoken to him," he told fans in an Instagram live stream on Tuesday. "I tried to speak to him but I’m just gonna leave him for a bit. We all know what it’s like when things are a bit difficult. I couldn’t get hold of him today. Obviously, my mum and dad are with him and they say he is okay. I think he’s just in a place where he doesn’t want to talk to anyone, including me which is fine."

He then further added: "I know what it’s like. I’ve been in the situation before. Not necessarily fighting for world titles, I bloody wish! But when you have a bad day, the last thing you want to do is talk about it. So many people are talking about it, so many people have got an opinion about it. Everyone has something to say about it. The last thing that you need is your bro calling you up and talking about it. I can understand it. I think he’s on his way home. I think I’ll see him tomorrow. I’ll just give him a big fat Nick hug – give him a good old hug."

Image: AP