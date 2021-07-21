Lewis Hamilton Open For Talks With Max Verstappen After British GP Crash As Teams Quarrel

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's dramatic collision on the opening lap of the British GP is undoubtedly going to live long in people's memory. As a result of the crash, Verstappen not only failed to score any points but also was taken to the hospital for a health check-up. Meanwhile, seven-time Drivers' Champion Hamilton went on to win a controversial race and consequently reduced the Dutchman's lead in the Drivers' Championship from 32 points to just eight points. While fans will hope for the bitter Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry to continue, the Brit mentioned that he is open to talks ahead of the Hungarian GP.

F1 team bosses react to Hamilton-Verstappen crash

Even though Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton was penalized for crashing with Max Verstappen, understandably, Red Bull Racing were not happy as they saw their team lose vital points in the championships to their title rivals. Red Bull Racing's chief Christian Horner labelled Hamilton's victory as a "hollow victory" and also called him an "amateur" for attempting such a move. In response, the Mercedes F1 boss defended Hamilton, and he said, "it takes two to tango."

Lewis Hamilton open to talks with Max Verstappen ahead of Hungarian GP

Because of the controversial nature of the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the Brit insisted that he was ready for talks to clear the air. However, the seven-time Drivers' Champion insisted that he was unsure what the two would discuss other than just respecting one another on track. After the British GP, Hamilton said, "I don’t know. I’m open to it, I don’t have any issues, I mean, I don’t really know what we’ll say. Just game on, we’ll just keep on attacking, there needs to be respect on track, but if not, this will happen more often I guess. And I tried my hardest just to stay as clean as possible."

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Hungarian GP schedule

Friday, July 30

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 31

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 1

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST