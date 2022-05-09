Lewis Hamilton Pictured With Tom Brady, Michael Jordan And David Beckham Ahead Of Miami GP

The Miami Grand Prix was a star-studded affair with celebrities travelling to Florida to not only meet the drivers but also catch the F1 live action on the brand-new track. The Miami Grand Prix also witnessed four of the best athletes on the planet sharing one frame with Lewis Hamilton snapped alongside Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and David Beckham. While the Miami GP debut is done and dusted the other F1 race will be held in October in Austin, Texas, at the renowned Circuit of the Americas.

Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Tom Brady were in attendance at the Mimi Grand Prix to support Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton as he looked to gain a podium finish. The seven-time F1 champion greeted the other three legends and the four legendary athletes took one of the most iconic pictures of all time. NFL GOAT Tom Brady took to social media to share pictures of him alongside England Football legend David Beckham, 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and NBA legend Michael Jordan.



The Miami GP win for Red Bulls Max Verstappen on Sunday was his second consecutive win in the United States after his victory in Austin in 2021. Charles Leclerc finished second making it his first podium finish in the USA and his 17th career podium. Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz finished Third making it two podiums for Ferrari. Both Ferraris made the podium for the third time in five races this year. That never happened at all in 2020 or 2021.

Lewis Hamilton finished Miami Grand Prix in 6th spot making it the first time for Mercedes Driver finished outside the top four in the USA in his F1 career. The championship continues in Catalunya with the Spanish Grand Prix on May 20-22, Red Bull is now only six points behind Ferrari – and Verstappen 19 points behind Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton has struggled this season. His best finish so far this year was third in the opening Bahrain GP when he grabbed 15 points. His last outing in the Imola GP ended with zero points after a 13th-place finish.